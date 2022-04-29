Placeholder while article actions load

In the last sentence of her April 22 Sports column, “ Jerseys aren’t the only thing that baseball should change ,” Candace Buckner wrote, “But there are more significant changes that America’s former pastime should make, to better reflect the diversified nation it once represented — even if they won’t help the bottom line.”

Maybe Ms. Buckner missed the recent Jackie Robinson commemorations, or changes to incorporate Negro League stats, or women finally getting on the field in Major League Baseball games. It would appear to me that baseball is only finally beginning to reflect our diversified nation. Maybe it can once again become our national pastime as a result.