From what is known so far, there is no indication that sheriff’s deputies in Maryland violated any laws or procedures when they fatally shot an allegedly armed, mentally ill and suicidal man last weekend near Baltimore. But the local sheriff, by stonewalling an independent state investigation, has done his utmost to cultivate public suspicions that they did.

Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler of Harford County, a Republican, is indignant at the idea that police should be subject to outside scrutiny following officer-involved shootings or other serious incidents. When Democrats who control the state legislature enacted reforms to enhance oversight of police last year, he denounced the legislation, then served notice he wouldn’t comply with it. It’s not a constructive move for a law enforcement officer to telegraph noncompliance with the law, but Sheriff Gahler, brimming with self-righteousness, seems unconcerned with such niceties.

He made good on his threats by refusing to cooperate with state police investigators from the Maryland attorney general’s office who are empowered by the new law to take the lead in reviewing officer-involved shootings. That includes incidents precisely like the one that left John Raymond Fauver dead in an encounter with two Harford sheriff’s deputies on April 23. Mr. Fauver, 53, who had suffered from chronic pain and depression, was described as suicidal by his wife, who wrote that he had “committed suicide by police officer” when the deputies, responding to her phone call, tracked him down at a shopping mall in Forest Hill, Md.

By every indication, this is a tragedy, not an episode of police misconduct. If indeed Mr. Fauver was armed with a long gun, as was reported, the deputies might have had little choice but to open fire. There is no reason to think an independent review led by the attorney general’s office would conclude otherwise. No reason, that is, except for Sheriff Gahler’s comportment.

According to a lawsuit filed by Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, a Democrat, the sheriff’s office spared little effort to impede the work of the state’s Independent Investigations Division, established in accord with the reforms enacted last year. The sheriff’s office refused to allow the state investigators to collect evidence from the scene; ignored the investigators’ request to access physical evidence; and denied them unfettered access to deputies’ body-camera and dashboard-camera recordings and other video footage related to the incident.

Predictably, a judge swiftly ruled in Mr. Frosh’s favor and ordered Sheriff Gahler to turn over all relevant evidence forthwith.

Impeding an independent probe is an excellent way to cultivate doubts about police conduct. The best way to dispel such doubts is through transparency. That is particularly true given videos in recent years around the country that showed police officers using unjustified force against suspects.

But to Sheriff Gahler, it is an article of faith that transparency is rigged against police. He has blamed “misinformed progressive politicians” for measures to hold police accountable through independent review, and insisted that only police agencies should investigate themselves. “Good cops will always hold bad cops accountable,” he said in a video last year.

Unfortunately, a tsunami of evidence in recent years has shown that is too often not the case. Sheriff Gahler has now gotten that memo — from a court of law.

