Much ink has been spilled discussing masks on public transportation, such as trains, planes, buses, ride-shares and taxis, particularly when it comes to protecting those who are immunocompromised and people with disabilities [“Options few for bus riders concerned about health,” Metro, April 24]. However, we should all be able to agree on this: If we want to prevent the destruction of the past 25 months from happening again, we need to pandemic-proof the air in all types of public spaces.
Take airplanes as an example. Since the 1990s, they’ve used high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to capture 99.9 percent of airborne particles. Their cabins exchange air more than 10 to 12 times per hour. A standard patient room at a hospital, by comparison, might exchange air only six times per hour.
A high-quality mask matters, but so does cleaner air. And the conversation can’t stop at public transportation. We need to equip all of our public spaces and elsewhere with better air filtration, improved ventilation and advanced capabilities such as germicidal ultraviolet disinfection. The next pandemic is coming, undoubtedly sooner than we’d like, and, as with the coronavirus, it’s likely to spread primarily indoors, where some experts estimate we spend approximately 90 percent of our time.
That’s why Congress should pass the administration’s plan to prevent the next pandemic, including $3.1 billion, in part, for enhancing pathogen protection indoors. Let’s seize the opportunity to truly clear the air.
Gabe Bankman-Fried, Washington
The writer is founder and director of Guarding Against Pandemics.