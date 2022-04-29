Placeholder while article actions load

Richard B. Karel is a freelance writer in Baltimore. After a flagrantly gerrymandered map was thrown out by a circuit court judge earlier this year, Maryland approved a new map that will define the state’s federal congressional districts for the next decade. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Maryland’s new map probably won’t change the number of Republicans or Democrats elected to Congress. The same cannot be said of gerrymanders occurring elsewhere.

An old aphorism has it that “all politics is local,” but it is becoming increasingly clear that local politics is also national. What happens in Annapolis, in Tallahassee and in Austin shapes national policies that impact how things work in Maryland and across the nation.

Perhaps the most dramatic example is unfolding in Florida, where on April 22, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law an egregiously gerrymandered map he had drafted following a special session of that state’s legislature he had called primarily to approve the map.

Given the size of Florida’s congressional delegation — it now has 28 House seats — Florida’s new map, if it survives legal challenges, will almost certainly increase the number of Republicans in the House after the midterms.

DeSantis ignored a Florida anti-gerrymandering law passed in 2010 known as the Fair Districts Amendment and vetoed a compromise plan drawn up by that state’s predominantly Republican legislature. As the Miami Herald reported, the new map gives Florida Republicans four additional favorable seats and eliminates two districts held by two Black Democrats. Civil rights and voting rights groups joined the League of Women Voters of Florida in a suit opposing the map.

Gerrymandering distorts the notion of “one person, one vote” and furthers political polarization by creating districts in which candidates on the extremes are more likely to be elected. This occurs because the legislatively dominant party draws districts that compress as many voters as possible from the opposing party into a single district to maximize the opportunity for candidates of the dominant party to be elected elsewhere.

As I wrote in a recent opinion, the Maryland legislature’s efforts to gerrymander district maps are not surprising, given the stakes for control of the House of Representatives in any given year. In the zero-sum game of electoral politics, the question becomes whether one party should take the high road and work to establish geographically contiguous districts, regardless of how the demographics shake out, as the other party works tirelessly to draw districts that provide it with a clear electoral advantage.

The ideal of drawing compact, geographically contiguous districts that are blind to partisan preferences is a state-by-state problem in search of a national solution. As a recent article in the Baltimore Sun reported, the redistricting process put Maryland Democrats in an uncomfortable place, squeezing them “between the competing objectives of maintaining their party’s control of the U.S. House of Representatives and embracing transparency and government reform.”

Congress, unfortunately, has failed to enact legislation that could wrest the redistricting process from partisan state legislatures, resulting in a patchwork of court challenges that sometimes affirm and sometimes deny the results of gerrymandered maps. Similarly, the Supreme Court has taken a hands-off approach, and in 2019, in Rucho v. Common Cause, it asserted that it lacked jurisdiction, effectively leaving the status quo intact.

Partisan gerrymandering is both symptom and cause of our political discontents. A recent essay by Jonathan Haidt in the Atlantic explored how the rise of social media and the consequent balkanization of news underlie many of the divisions upending our society. As Haidt observed, it is clear that red America and blue America have effectively become two different and disparate countries laying claim to the same territory.

Maryland ended up with a much fairer map after the map drawn by the state’s Democrats was thrown out by a judge. Sadly, however, the inability of Congress to enact fair redistricting laws and the abject failure of the Supreme Court to set standards mean that a patchwork of laws nationwide will continue to result in greater political polarization, greater discontent by voters and an obliteration of the nuances that may more often reflect how Americans feel about the challenges and issues confronting them locally, nationally and globally.

