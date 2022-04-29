Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the April 24 Sports article “For MASN announcers, every game is at home”: Were a couple of plane tickets and hotel rooms really busting the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network’s budget, forcing broadcasters to stay home for road games? Even with cheating the Nationals out of their MASN revenue, the Angelos family is feeling the financial pinch preventing our broadcasters from immediately seeing whether a ball hit down the line is fair or foul?

I feel as if I am watching the movie “The Sting” with the horse race being “broadcast” a few minutes after the live action for some nefarious purpose. Remember the outrage when we discovered the soccer announcer screaming “gggggooooaaaalllll” from inside a studio? Maybe the solution is a simulcast with one set of announcers calling the game on both radio and TV. For many years, I listened to my hometown Dodgers broadcast a simulcast with Vin Scully sharing this broadcasting legend with both TV and radio audiences.

The hassle and cost of going to a baseball game have increased while the fun and enjoyment have decreased. It costs hundreds of dollars to take my family to a ballgame that has a subpar team on the field, a two-inning wait to get a hot dog and the elimination of any strategy with the new designated hitter in the National League.

I’m glad that MASN changed the policy so that fans don’t decide to watch the games from home, close to the refrigerator and bathroom.

Glenn S. Easton, Chevy Chase

