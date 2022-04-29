Placeholder while article actions load

Susanna Schrobsdorff’s April 22 Friday Opinion essay, “We need a male contraceptive pill. But good luck getting guys to take it.,” was right that a reversible male contraceptive would be welcomed by those seeking to avoid unwanted pregnancies. But, concluding that men would resist taking such a pill is a broad generalization.

In the 1990s, as a social scientist, I interviewed men in a World Health Organization-sponsored multicenter trial about the acceptability of an injectable male contraceptive. The majority of Western men said they joined to relieve their partners from severe side effects by participating in a year-long trial in which the couple relied solely on a male method.

This study suggested that these men were motivated by altruism. They recognized the inequity of the contraceptive burden falling on the female partner for as much as 30 years, and they recognized the cost to her health. The trial participants endured significant side effects themselves, yet some wanted to continue so their female partners would not have to resume a less-than-perfect method.

Advertisement

Some said the trial gave them time to consider vasectomy, an underused permanent method that is safe, highly effective and less costly than female sterilization. Yet, in the United States, couples ages 35 to 44 who use contraception are three times as likely to rely on female sterilization as on vasectomy. Vasectomy offers those who have reached their desired family size an opportunity to make contraceptive equality more than a dream.

Karin Ringheim, Arlington

GiftOutline Gift Article