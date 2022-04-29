Placeholder while article actions load

K. Denise Rucker Krepp is an advisory neighborhood commissioner. When I sought elected office eight years ago as an advisory neighborhood commissioner in D.C., my goal was to stop the return of professional football to RFK Stadium. I was standing outside Payne Elementary School on Election Day 2014, asking neighbors to vote for me when I received a phone call from a student asking me to help with a sexual harassment and assault issue. Little did I know I would spend the next seven years fighting with the Justice Department to obtain prosecution data related to crimes occurring in D.C.

Ten months into my first term, a neighbor was raped by a serial rapist, so I asked Justice for prosecution data. I wanted to know how many rapes were prosecuted each year. The department declined to share the information, so I submitted a Freedom of Information Act request. Justice refused to provide the information pursuant to my FOIA, so I appealed and again was told that the department wouldn’t share it.

Never one to take no for an answer, I canvassed my friends and asked whether they knew of a lawyer who would represent me, an elected D.C. official, in my fight to obtain prosecution data. A friend raised his hand, and the papers were filed.

I live on Capitol Hill and many of my friends work for Congress, and the lawsuit became a topic of conversation. The office of Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) offered to help. The senator sent the Justice Department a letter inquiring about the information. The department shared the prosecution data divided by year and police district with him in July 2016, stating that “the U.S. Attorney’s Office is very committed to making information available to the citizens it serves.” But it still refused to give it to me, a locally elected D.C. official.

We ended up in court in the fall of 2016. The department finally agreed to share the data. The information was shared in a letter sent to my lawyer with the following explanation: “As I stated to the Court at the end of today’s hearing, we have agreed to provide this information to you solely to spare the Court from having to spend any additional time on a case that we believe never should have been brought in the first place.”

Violent crime has increased in D.C., so I submitted a new FOIA in 2021 and was told by the Justice Department that it did not track prosecution information and that I should seek that information from state and local officials. Puzzled, as I simply asked for the same information acquired in 2016, I appealed.

On March 11, I received a letter from the Chief Administrative Appeals Staff stating that the U.S. attorney did maintain prosecution records at the D.C. level, just not by police district. The police district data was specifically created pursuant to the 2016 litigation.

The U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia briefed ANC6B on March 8. At the meeting, I asked him for information. Specifically, I wanted to know how many murders and rapes his office prosecutes each year. Because D.C. lacks statehood, most crimes are prosecuted by the U.S. attorney, not by local prosecutors. He shared that he was unaware of that information and that it was unreasonable for me to expect him to know. That’s when I started laughing. I had to. The alternative was crying over the sad state of affairs.

The conversation I had with the U.S. attorney rattled around in my brain as I pondered what to do. The answer came one Tuesday night in April when a neighbor called to tell me that an armed carjacking had just occurred in front of my house. I spent 30 minutes talking with the police and knocking on neighbors’ doors hoping that someone would have video of the crime. I tried to go to sleep that night but couldn’t, so I submitted yet another FOIA, this time asking for general information, not by police district. Justice sent me an email less than 12 hours later stating yet again that it didn’t have the prosecution data, that I should seek it from state and local officials. Right, it’s reasonable and logical for me to seek prosecution data from folks who don’t prosecute the violent crimes in D.C.

The Justice Department’s continued refusal to provide prosecution data has been frustrating. I’m a no-staff, unpaid, hyperlocal elected official. I am spending countless hours that would otherwise be spent with my family typing emails essentially begging the department to tell me whether it is prosecuting the murder that happened a block from my house last year or the armed carjacking.

It’s reasonable to expect Justice officials to provide this information, and it’s time they did so.

