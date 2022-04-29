Placeholder while article actions load

Comes now Harvard University with its contribution to a public reckoning on race. Along with other top-flight universities around the country, Harvard has reported in detail on the ways in which it was entangled with slavery and racial injustice. In a similar vein, The Post this year published a list of members of Congress who were also enslavers.

This soul-searching may well help the nation come to terms with its past. But an examination of racist cruelty in 18th and 19th-century America cannot stop with the failings of public and private institutions.

No probe into the corrosive effects of racial bondage can be complete without coming to grips with, besides slavery itself, the single most heinous crime against humanity committed in the annals of U.S. history: the centuries-long sexual exploitation and subjugation of Black women and girls.

Except their sexual violation wasn’t a crime. They, along with enslaved Black men, dogs, cows, chickens, plows and whips were considered property — none had recourse to the law.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney of Maryland bluntly and maliciously described their status in the 1857 Dred Scott decision: “[Blacks] had for more than a century before been regarded as beings of an inferior order, and altogether unfit to associate with the white race, either in social or political relations; and so far inferior, that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect; and that the negro might justly and lawfully be reduced to slavery for his benefit. He was bought and sold, and treated as an ordinary article of merchandise and traffic, whenever a profit could be made by it.”

Chief among the dispossessed were enslaved Black women. Most vulnerable of all because of ongoing depravity. Uninvited and unlimited access to her body were conditions of her servitude.

And the wickedness didn’t stop there.

The precious, innocent child in her womb — produced through the sperm of a White father — was born into captivity.

An overseer’s verbal abuse hurt but faded. Painful, backbreaking work ended by sundown. Whippings left scars, but they disappeared when the body was lowered in the ground.

The satisfaction of lust, however, produced permanent telltale signs of the consequences of involuntary servitude — mixed-race children.

How many enslavers impregnated captive Black women and girls?

The 1860 federal census provides a clue. In Southern or slaveholding states, and in Northern states respectively, 518,360 and 69,885 people were classified as “mulattoes.”

Some enslaved mixed-race people were bought and sold. Most enslavers didn’t officially recognize their enslaved offspring, but some provided for them, though stopping short of openly incorporating them and their mothers into their families. Thomas Jefferson, the founder of freedom, comes to mind.

This hypocrisy of living as a keeper of family values, while sexually exploiting Black women, spanned the American Revolution and extended well beyond the end of the Civil War. A 22-year-old White South Carolinian who impregnated a 16-year-old Black maid in his father’s house also comes to mind. He, Strom Thurmond, avowed segregationist, Dixiecrat presidential candidate and staunch opponent of civil rights legislation, went to his grave without saying a word about what he did to that teenager. As did hundreds if not thousands of White men before him.

In the evolving portrait of human bondage in the United States, it would be informative to see — as is happening with other institutions — a listing of numbers and the identities of enslavers, in and outside Congress, who fathered babies born to enslaved Black women and girls. They, after all, produced living and abiding evidence of enslavement’s perversity.

I trace my ancestry to people enslaved in Culpeper, Va. My first name, Colbert, is my mother’s maiden name. My maternal grandfather, Robert Colbert, was born in 1876 in Culpeper. My great-grandfather was thought to have acquired the family name from White landowners named Colbert. I know of the Colberts of color. There’s more to the history. And more to know about how my Colbert ancestors came to range in color from fair to darker-skinned. The same with ancestors on the King side of the family. I don’t know the families of my ancestors’ enslavers, and certainly want nothing from them.

But I think of children born to enslaved Black women and the owners who initiated and perpetuated despicable behavior beyond earthly remedy.

The White fathers of enslaved Black offspring are not — as is also true of Congress, universities and other storied institutions — beyond the cleansing power of truth and reckoning.

Who, simply put, were they?

