Julius D. “JD” Spain Sr. is president of the NAACP Arlington Branch. Michael Hemminger is third vice president of the NAACP Arlington Branch. The NAACP Arlington Branch filed a formal request in March for the Justice Department to open a civil rights investigation into the Arlington County detention facility. The NAACP did not take this action lightly, and it came after a long, sad and disturbing parade of deaths in our county’s jail under the watch of the same sheriff.

In seven years, seven men of color have tragically died while in the custody of Arlington County — and the death rate is accelerating. Seven men of color. Men who should have had decades left to live. Men with loved ones, families, friends, children and grandchildren. Most or all were awaiting trial (many pleaded not guilty), and all lost their life under suspicious circumstances. The latest death occurred on Feb. 1. A Black man experiencing homelessness was arrested in early January for trespassing and appears to have died because of poor medical care in the jail. He was at least the fourth Black man with housing insecurity to die in custody. Despite the NAACP’s diligent and persistent efforts, Arlington officials remain tight-lipped and passive in the wake of these preventable deaths.

The sheriff’s responses to Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests seeking records regarding these deaths were shrouded in secrecy, with entire pages of redactions and the aggressive use of exemptions (without explanation) to thwart the public’s legal right to information. The records do, however, disclose that the death investigations conducted by (or in tandem with) Arlington County police from 2020, 2021 and 2022 somehow remain open. These delays, coupled with what amount to self-investigations, give us great pause.

Several of the men who died had been arrested and incarcerated for minor misdemeanors. FOIA records and analysie indicate that about half of these men died from inadequate withdrawal or detox medical procedures. Several appear to have died because jail staff failed to perform basic duties. County government officials have been unwilling or unable to provide the public with any tangible measures of comprehensive change, reform or even introspection.

These deaths raise too many questions that require a federal presence to sort out. In 2019, Arlington County adopted an Equity Resolution, stating that an equitable Arlington is one where all are valued, educated, healthy and safe regardless of race. Unfortunately, many people of color are not included in that mission. Among other disparities, Black individuals are found to be racially profiled, and it seems one encounter with law enforcement could result in a death sentence at the jail.

The community has a right to understand the deaths of those in custody. Is there a pattern or practice of human and civil rights violations in the Arlington County jail? Are these seven deaths the result of negligence, neglect, callous indifference or willful disregard for human life and civil rights? Are our most vulnerable residents being warehoused when they are in critical need of medical and mental health care? Is there a jail culture that dehumanizes inmates and ignores (or even incentivizes) employee laxity? Does the county over-criminalize minor offenses to ensure that those experiencing homelessness are kept out of sight? Have the sheriff’s medical unit or jail practices harmed additional inmates? Is the sheriff meeting her statutory obligations to protect the health, welfare and safety of the people in her custody? And how can a county that is 9.7 percent Black have a jail population that’s more than 65 percent Black?

Our sheriff, police and jail personnel are civil servants of this community. They must also be accountable to that same community. The Justice Department has the authority, resources, expertise and impartiality to uncover these answers. The sheriff’s recent call for an “internal audit” or hiring an internal employee to perform “quality assurance” greatly misses the mark and is not the path to a fair, comprehensive and independent investigation, or the needed reforms. Only Justice can answer these questions and begin to restore trust in a traumatized community.

These seven men were human souls who loved and were loved. Seven years of county and sheriff indifference predict that the death toll and suffering are destined to rise again unless the federal government intervenes.

