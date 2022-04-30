Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the April 26 news article “Court majority sympathizes with coach who led prayers”: The Supreme Court should acknowledge the coercive nature of a coach leading prayer after a game and affirm the lower court’s decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, the Supreme Court’s latest First Amendment case.

A coach expressing his right to pray personally should not be unconstitutional in and of itself; however, when a coach’s expression compromises the free exercise of his players and encroaches upon the role of a parent, the courts should intervene.

The dynamic between a coach and player is difficult for many people to understand if they have not been the player. I played three sports throughout high school, spending nearly every day after school under the supervision of a coach. I knew that everything I did before school, during school and after school could affect the image my coach held of me — and the playing time I received.

That playing time has a significant impact beyond even the playing field. Playing time affects your social status among classmates and your prospects for higher education. Some people rely on sports directly for educational opportunities after high school; others, including me, relied on them indirectly for the same.

Ryan Miller, Monroe, Ga.

Some might be surprised that a clergy person would not support the choice of a coach to lead prayer at midfield after his football games, but I proudly claim this position on two counts: one political and one theological.

The “separation of church and state” in the United States has served the church well. Citizens are free to practice their faith as they see fit with no government interference.

With this understanding, ingrained in the Bill of Rights, churches have flourished; where the state oversees the work of churches, churches languish. Just look around the world. True faith is grounded in voluntary choice and spiritual vitality; neither is fully present where government becomes faith’s promoter and overseer. That is why it is critical for agents of the state, including public high school coaches, to refrain from leading public prayers while on duty. As soon as they do, the neutrality of the state toward faith is compromised. The government moves from faith neutrality to faith promotion.

Theologically, performative public prayer creates its own set of problems. Who is the audience? Of course, the coach would say God is the audience, yet the attention of every participant and others watching is on the coach. This is more than a one-finger wave acknowledging the power of God working in an individual athlete’s life. This is prayer: humbly bowing before our divine creator. Care should be taken that it not become a public performance.

Clayton Childers, Manassas

The writer is a retired United Methodist clergy.

As a cradle Episcopalian, prayer plays a nourishing role in my life. As an ardent defender of the Constitution, I celebrate the freedom of others to pray differently or not pray at all. The decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District could have far-reaching consequences for religious rights, thanks to a roster of justices who, on the whole, subscribe to a limited view of religious freedom.

Public schools must be open and welcoming to all students, regardless of background or belief, and it’s up to teachers and staff to set the tone. Anyone who has played high school sports understands the sway coaches have on student-athletes and would understand how students would feel pressured into participating in public prayer. Students should never be made to feel excluded because they don’t share the religious beliefs of their coaches, teachers or fellow students.

I fear that a ruling allowing educators to push their religious practices on students would erode the long-standing wall of separation between religion and government, and foster an environment that is less — not more — tolerant of different beliefs.

Maureen O’Leary, Washington

The writer is director of field and organizing for Interfaith Alliance.

