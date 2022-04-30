Placeholder while article actions load

The April 25 news article “ After saying Trump lost, Arizona prosecutor changes message for Senate run ” identified Mark Brnovich, a Senate candidate from Arizona, as shifting his stance on the validity of the “big lie” during his Senate campaign. Yet, there is indisputable evidence the “big lie” is invalid, which makes Mr. Brnovich’s new viewpoint unfounded.

In the very first case on Nov. 16, 2020, Rudy Giuliani responded to the judge’s direct question, “This is not a fraud case.” This statement makes abundantly clear that Mr. Giuliani knew from the beginning that he was lying. Another, even bigger tell: In each of the 62 lawsuits, not a single person from Donald Trump’s inner circle stepped into the witness box and declared fraud. The most vociferous proponents stayed safely on the sidelines: Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Sidney Powell and Mr. Giuliani, Stephen K. Bannon and Roger Stone, and Reps. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). If there were evidence, we know that Mr. Giuliani would have wasted no time racing to the witness box, speeding through the oath and yelling, “fraud, fraud, fraud!” Stepping into the witness box is easy. But nobody took that opportunity. If the “big lie” were true, someone — perhaps Mr. Brnovich — will testify under oath. It is not too late.