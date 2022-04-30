Placeholder while article actions load

The April 24 news article “ Mass shootings in U.S. mark a ‘heartbreaking’ increase ” missed an opportunity to teach an important lesson. The chart showing the increase in mass shootings from 2014 to 2022 could have made a much stronger point if a similar one illustrating the increase in gun sales over the same period were included.

From what I have read, the increases in the two charts would have been quite similar, thus illustrating the direct correspondence between the mounting number of weapons in circulation and the rising number of mass shootings. That’s the real story, the one National Rifle Association chief executive Wayne LaPierre dreads seeing.