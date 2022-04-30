Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) wants to campaign nationally after slightly more than three months on the job [“Youngkin wades into national politics,” Metro, April 22]. Apparently, he thinks being governor is a part-time job. In his brief tenure, he has been the most divisive and partisan governor in our recent history. In what seems to be a first, he signed bills sponsored by Republicans and vetoed identical bills by Democrats. He wants to cut taxes but spend millions to entice a billionaire football owner to build a stadium in Virginia. He rails about stopping the teaching of critical race theory, which is not being taught. Apparently, his definition of CRT is mentioning any race other than White. He has established a tattletale line to complain about teachers.