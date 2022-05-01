Placeholder while article actions load

The April 22 news article “ New U.S. system aimed at easier sponsorship of Ukrainian refugees ” reported that the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security announced they are creating a new means to allow fleeing Ukrainians to apply for “humanitarian parole” so long as U.S. citizens and organizations are willing to sponsor them. In addition, President Biden promised the program would be “fast” and “streamlined.”

I would like to remind the administration that there are tens of thousands of similar requests currently backlogged within U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services related to the withdrawal from Afghanistan. We are one of the U.S. families who filed to sponsor a family of 10 and paid the $575 per individual yet have seen no forward movement in the process. With an estimated 30,000 filings for Afghan nationals as of February, USCIS is sitting on at least $17 million in unearned fees.