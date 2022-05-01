Placeholder while article actions load

Tony Daunt is not a household name, but he should be. In a rare instance of Republican truth-telling that does not come from the lips of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), this Michigan Republican denounced the GOP for its obsequiousness to defeated former president Donald Trump. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The Detroit News reports, “Tony Daunt, a longtime Michigan Republican insider, resigned Tuesday night from the GOP’s state committee, saying party leaders had made the coming election a test of ‘who is most cravenly loyal’ to former President Donald Trump.” Accurately labeling Trump as a “deranged narcissist,” Daunt declared in an email resigning from his post:

Incredibly, rather than distancing themselves from this undisciplined loser, far too many Republican ‘leaders’ have decided that encouraging his delusional lies — and, even worse — cynically appeasing him despite knowing they are lies, is the easiest path to ensuring their continued hold on power, general election consequences be damned.

Daunt continued, “Rather than assembling the courage to do the right thing, at the right time, and guide the activist base towards the truth, they’ve repeatedly backed down and dissembled, hoping that just one more act of cowardice will be what does the trick.”

It is appropriate that the resignation message came to light shortly after tapes were released revealing conversations that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had with fellow Republicans mulling over the need for Trump to resign and to get his craziest Republican colleagues to pipe down after the Jan 6 insurrection. That fleeting interlude with candor was quickly forgotten. Instead, McCarthy chose to lie about his moment of doubt, and the rest of the GOP pretended none of it mattered.

McCarthy’s spinelessness was rewarded with a particularly nasty barb from his cult leader. The blockbuster book from Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns quotes Trump as sneering at McCarthy’s inability to stand up to him during and after the Jan. 6 assault. Trump chalked up McCarthy’s false bravado (e.g., lying about his willingness to stand up to Trump in private) to an “inferiority complex.”

Trump almost had it right. The better description for the conduct of McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the legion of Trump sycophants is cowardice married to unbridled ambition. Daunt is not the only Republican who recognizes Trump’s deformed character; rather, he is one of the few willing to acknowledge it.

With few exceptions, most Republicans in office (not the base marinated in right-wing media propaganda) know full well that Trump is corrupt, unpatriotic and dishonest. But the vast majority of elected Republicans and those campaigning for office, whether that is McCarthy or Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance, don’t have the nerve to say so, for that would put them at risk of losing their chance to be a Washington power player and a right-wing media rock star. Hence, we get truth-telling mostly from retiring or retired Republican politicians who have little to lose. (And even some of them insist on going along with the MAGA mob.)

If other Republicans don’t have the nerve to follow Daunt’s example, Democrats should quote him frequently and demand that their election opponents answer tough questions: “Why are you so afraid of Trump that you’ll continue to lie about the election?” “Why won’t you own up to Trump’s pro-Putin bent and effort to extort Ukraine?” In short, Democrats, just as Daunt did, should have the nerve to call out Republicans for their lying and cowardice.

For his reminder that Republican politicians can do the right thing if they so choose, we can say, well done, Mr. Daunt.

