I am a 73-year-old White, male, retired lawyer, lifelong Democrat and knee-jerk liberal. I adamantly oppose any forgiveness of portions of federal student debt. Such forgiveness would be a gift to the most privileged class of people in the world: graduates from U.S. colleges and universities.

And this gift is proposed while, not a quarter mile from the White House, people live in tents because they can’t afford housing or food. This debt forgiveness proposal is misguided, elitist and violates at least my concepts of enlightened liberal government.