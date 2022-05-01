Placeholder while article actions load

George F. Will’s suggestion in his April 28 op-ed, “ A way to end the Oval Office aspirations of senators ,” that a “no senator or former senator shall be eligible to be president” constitutional amendment would improve the caliber of senators and of presidents and the equilibrium between the political branches makes a lot of sense.

While we are in a wishful-thinking mood, we should also consider that, although unlikely to ever happen, one of the most practical solutions to the extreme polarization in our legislative branch would be to implement voting via secret ballot. Maybe then voting according to their own personal conscience would replace their propensity to salute party loyalties and seek self-promotion.