If you have seen Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, you might have noticed something strange about the way that it ends: It keeps refusing to do so. Shortly before the three-hour mark of the final film, we reach what appears to be a natural stopping point — the ring destroyed, Aragorn crowned king, a grateful crowd of humans kneeling to the plucky hobbits — and then we stagger through another 15 minutes of weddings, homecomings and elves sailing off to the Undying Lands.

The reason for this is “fan service.” Hollywood studios like franchise films such as “Lord of the Rings” because they come “presold” to a base of rabidly loyal fans. And what do rabidly loyal Tolkien fans want to see on screen? A faithful rendition of the books, even if it blunts the dramatic impact.

But a true blockbuster must appeal to a broader audience, most of whom will not appreciate you dragging things out by cramming in every last detail. This is why Jackson wisely declined to film the Scouring of the Shire, which also comes after the destruction of the ring in Tolkien’s books. A smart director such as Jackson serves the core fan base without letting them take over the project.

Joe Biden could learn a lot from Peter Jackson.

The Biden administration has a serious fan-service problem, typified by the Build Back Better agenda that died in Congress in the fall. That lengthy progressive wish list delighted Biden’s fan base, but most voters never warmed to its ambition and more than $2 trillion price tag. Neither did Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the critical swing vote. In December, Manchin announced he was pulling out of negotiations.

“I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there,” he told Bret Baier of Fox News.

The obvious thing to do was cut back on the fan service and reconfigure the BBB message toward a general audience. Instead, the administration refused to tell any of its fans “no” — and so none of them got anything. Excessive fan service doesn’t even serve fans all that well.

Alas, the administration learned nothing from this mistake. In recent days, we’ve heard that Biden is exploring his legal options for using executive orders to cancel student loan debt. This is a perennially popular proposal with progressives, who frame it as an issue of economic justice. But it’s really just more fan service, for particularly well-heeled fans.

Compared to their fellow Americans, the holders of student debt have higher incomes and, of course, better educations, which are associated with all sorts of other good things, such as health and marriage. And the more student debt you have, the more likely you are to be a high earner, since professional schools account for a disproportionate share of large-figure loans. Even forgiving the first $10,000, a proposal that is gaining traction with the party, would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, most of it lining the pockets of the already comfortable.

There is no social-justice reason for wiping out this debt, rather than, say, the vehicle leases of Uber drivers. There is only political pandering: People with student loans disproportionately vote Democratic.

Fine, you might say, it’s crass political calculation, but Biden is a politician, and with midterms looming, and his support dropping among young voters, some amount of political calculation is required. Politicians gonna politick. But this kind of over-the-top fan service is all too likely to backfire.

It’s true that forgiving student loans appeals to two reliably Democratic constituencies: young and college-educated voters. But young voters aren’t actually that reliable; even in 2020, a record year, barely half of them turned out. Moreover, only a third of young Americans even have student debt, and the ones who do are probably already going to vote for Democrats, if they vote at all. So while loan forgiveness is regressive, likely to stoke inflation and increase the deficit, and possibly illegal, it also won’t move many voters into the “D” column. The best the White House can hope for is a bit better midterms turnout from a small portion of the electorate.

Most political decisions have some justification, however crass, but this one would be indefensible in every way. The only explanation I can come up with is that maybe Biden’s approval numbers are now so bad that Democrats might as well give up and help themselves to a complimentary refreshment on their way out.

But if you are not so fatalistic, then this is a moment for a ruthless paring down to essentials. Forget the fans, who will come out regardless, and ask yourself what everyone else wants to see: a president actually doing something about rising inflation and an economy that’s flirting with recession. Unfortunately, our president instead appears inclined to offer his most loyal fans an early birthday gift, as recompense for the midterms they’re bound to lose.

