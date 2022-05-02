Placeholder while article actions load

President Biden, despite the risks inherent in going unmasked at a crowded indoor event, chose to appear at the White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday. Yes, some understandably wondered why in the world he would risk getting sick for that. But Americans should be pleased he showed up. And they should hope the journalists in the room took the president’s words to heart.

Certainly, there was well-placed humor. Chiding Fox News and some of its hosts, comedian Trevor Noah cracked that Fox “segments about vaccines moved their viewers … into the ICU.” (Mainstream media outlets did not go untouched. NBC’s Chuck Todd was on the receiving end of one barb. “How you doing? I’d ask a follow-up, but I know you don’t know what those are.”) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was also among the targets. Slamming both the governor’s efforts to control speech in classrooms, and Republican efforts at voter subversion more broadly, Noah observed, “First you ban the math textbooks, then nobody knows how to count the votes.” (Disclaimer: I am an MSNBC contributor.)

President Biden took the opportunity to roast Republicans: “Everyone had to prove they were fully vaccinated and boosted. So if you’re at home watching this, and you’re wondering how to do that, just contact your favorite Fox News reporter. They’re all here, vaccinated and boosted. All of them.” (The camera cut to a grim-faced Fox correspondent Peter Doocy.) And Biden needled the House minority leader. “There’s nothing I can say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn’t already put on tape.”

But after the humor portion of his remarks, Biden had an important message: Step up, journalists. You can be better than you too often are. Certainly, he said that much more gently. “The free press is not the enemy of the people — far from it,” Biden said. “The truth matters. American democracy is not a reality show. It’s not a reality show. It’s reality itself.”

On one hand, you could hear that as criticism of Biden’s predecessor, who, as authoritarians tend to do, demonized the media and attacked objective reality. One could, however, also hear it as a plea to reporters to take seriously the threats to democracy — and to give that story the coverage it deserves. Biden emphasized that “at home, a poison is running through our democracy … with disinformation massively on the rise, where the truth is buried by lies and the lies live on as truth.” He added, “What’s clear — and I mean this from the bottom of my heart — [is] that you, a free press, matter more than you ever did in the last century.”

It’s odd that Biden seems to think more highly of the media’s role in beating back the forces of right-wing authoritarianism than do many members of the press. The too-common pose of “neutrality” when one political party is injecting that “poison” running through our democracy amounts to capitulation to lies and conspiracy-mongering. Refusing to call out Republicans’ habitual lies as more than “just politics” and the media’s obsessions with horse-race polls, process stories, personal shots and veiled misogyny contribute to the dumbing down of our politics. The relentless hysteria and negativity degrade our collective perspective (and sanity) and diminish a sense of personal agency among journalists.

Biden reminded the media that the First Amendment comes with “a very heavy obligation: to seek the truth as best you can — not to inflame or entertain but to illuminate and educate.” He acknowledged that there is “incredible pressure” on journalists “to deliver heat instead of shed light.”

Biden shows true affection for the media as an institution, perhaps because he understands — better than click-focused editors, conflict-obsessed producers and snarky questioners seeking sound bites (not substantive answers) — that when it comes to defense of democracy, they are on the same side. Both need to do a better job calling out Republicans’ assault on the rule of law and on truth. And that’s no joke.

