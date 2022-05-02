Placeholder while article actions load

Ron Moten is co-founder of Don’t Mute DC. As a native Washingtonian who has been engaged in D.C. politics for 25 years, I have seen all sorts of candidates, political upsets and underdogs come through. But out of all of my experiences, the removal of Kenyan R. McDuffie by the D.C. Board of Elections from the ballot for the D.C. attorney general race is among the most egregious examples of interference in democracy.

D.C. residents and voters are upset, disturbed and vocally opposed to his removal — especially Black and Brown communities and voters who reside east of the river. Frankly, it feels like their voices — our voices — are being muted because the candidate who has been in the trenches with many of us has been stripped of his opportunity to compete for a position that affects so many of us.

The reality is that, even with its good intention, the eligibility language for the D.C. attorney general position is ambiguous. For that reason alone, the Board of Elections should have allowed McDuffie access to the ballot, just as it did in 2014 for Lateefah Williams, who was a political consultant when she ran for D.C. attorney general. Two campaign cycles later, the D.C. Board of Elections has changed its tune and read the criteria differently for McDuffie.

It seems obvious that without emergency legislation passed by the D.C. Council, our democratic process and our voters will be disenfranchised.

D.C. law allows a law professor, regardless of whether he or she has courtroom experience, to run for this position. Yet a candidate who drafts, reviews, interprets and advocates for the actual laws that run our city cannot? That is ludicrous. Had McDuffie not been challenged by as opponent, he would be on the ballot. He was certified by the D.C. Board of Elections in September. But two weeks before ballots were supposed to be finalized and mailed to voters, the leading candidate, after seven months on the campaign trail, has been knocked off the ballot for a technicality after the fact. A broad and open interpretation of the law would give voters the opportunity to decide which lawyer is the best lawyer to serve them.

It’s not like McDuffie isn’t a lawyer. He didn’t come from big law and doesn’t have deep pockets. He came from the inner city of D.C., from humble beginnings. He started his career as a postal worker, and then went to law school. As a lawyer, he has spent his career in public service, working as a prosecutor in Prince George’s County and as a civil rights lawyer for the Justice Department. McDuffie has spent the past decade writing the District’s laws, analyzing the lawfulness and effect of proposed legislation and advising his fellow council members on the constitutionality, legality and substance of the law.

What type of message does kicking McDuffie off the ballot send to the people we are trying to reach with the Near Act legislation he created that is funded through and executed by the same office that he is now trying to lead, the Office of the Attorney General? This law was intended to help get people on the right track, telling them if you do things the right way, the government and people of D.C. will help ensure you make it. Same for the Ira Act McDuffie authored that helps D.C. residents sentenced by the racist mass-incarceration laws that helped destroy my community by taking masses of Black men away from their families. How do you think this affects all those who have returned home and become reintegrated in our community asking for a second chance at fairness and equity when one of their leading advocates can’t get fairness and equity?

Let me be clear, this isn’t about being a McDuffie supporter. This is about allowing the system of democracy to run its course. Let the voters decide.

The D.C. Council should pass emergency legislation clarifying the minimum qualifications to be eligible to run for attorney general. When drafting the law to create the independently elected position of attorney general, the council came up with a set of minimum qualifications designed to ensure experience, connection and commitment to D.C. When the council passed the law in 2010, it was intended for the minimum qualifications to be broadly interpreted with the understanding that the public would have the opportunity to assess the qualifications of nominees. The council never intended to exclude council members who are lawyers who apply their legal skills, knowledge and experience to the job of drafting and analyzing the law.

Eight former and current council members who voted in favor of the underlying law — Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), the original sponsor; Council member Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7); Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3); and former council members Yvette M. Alexander, Michael A. Brown, David Catania and Tommy Wells and former council chair Kwame Brown — submitted a letter to the court in opposition to the Board of Elections’ decision and in support of McDuffie meeting the language of the law in terms of minimum eligibility requirements.

Not changing this law now would put a thumb on the scale and mute D.C. voters. For months, voters have expected McDuffie to be a candidate for attorney general in the June 21 Democratic primary. To deprive McDuffie the opportunity to appear on the ballot is to deprive voters of the opportunity to assess the qualifications of each candidate and to choose who is best qualified to serve as attorney general.

Emergency legislation to help a candidate appear on the ballot is not unprecedented. In April 2016, following the Board of Elections’s determination that it would not likely certify Bernie Sanders’s candidacy for the June 2016 primary election, the council changed the presidential primary ballot access procedures to ensure that Sanders would appear on the ballot. If the council refuses to address this when it matters, this will be another clear case of politicians doing things in their interest, not the interest of the people.

McDuffie does not have to be your candidate, but no candidate or politics should be more important than our democracy.

