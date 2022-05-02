Placeholder while article actions load

There are few more persistent headlines about the Democratic Party than the one that begins, “What Democrats don’t understand about …” The failures of the party (and there are plenty) are often framed as a lack of understanding, a willful blindness, a resistance to seeing what others grasp. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight But most of the time, Democrats are perfectly well aware of the problems they face. They may not have figured out how to solve them, or been able to do so at a national scale, but they’re not so ignorant about what’s wrong.

The New York Times has an interesting op-ed with the unsurprising title “What Democrats Don’t Understand About Rural America.” It’s by Chloe Maxmin, a state senator in Maine, and Canyon Woodward, her campaign manager.

The challenge for Democrats in winning votes in rural America, and the disproportionate influence over national politics this exercises, is often cited to support a larger narrative. It’s the idea that Democrats are arrogant elitists who are losing rural voters either because they can’t be bothered to campaign for them or because Democratic policies are overly shaped around the preoccupations of the cosmopolitan urbanites who Democrats really care about.

Maxmin and Woodward describe the phenomenally labor-intensive effort it took for Maxmin to win in her rural district, which involved a great deal of listening as conservative voters railed at her. Their tales of misguided party operatives looking for shortcuts will be recognizable to almost anyone who has worked on campaigns for either party.

But the problems are familiar ones. And the solutions they propose are difficult to implement at scale, especially given how deep and profound are the factors that took rural America to the political place it is now.

Democrats, Maxmin and Woodward say, chose “to prioritize turnout in Democratic strongholds over persuasion of moderate voters.” That would be news to most progressives, who are constantly shouting that the party takes its base for granted in its endless quest to win over voters in the middle by focusing on “kitchen table issues.”

They also argue this:

What much of the party establishment doesn’t understand is that rural life is rooted in shared values of independence, common sense, tradition, frugality, community and hard work. Democratic campaigns often seem to revolve around white papers and wonky policy.

This is both right and wrong. The misguided Democratic focus on policy over values is an old problem. But there is no Democrat anywhere who would react to the above assertion about the values associated with rural life by saying, “Wait, what? I had no idea!”

The problem is that Republicans have succeeded in turning that “values” discussion into something much darker. This is why Donald Trump, who’s about as disconnected from rural people and their lives as any politician possibly could be, could boost the GOP’s margins among rural White voters.

Trump is a reactionary bigot whose unadorned xenophobia and racism found purchase in rural America, as it did in many places. But he also combined his politics of hate with a story about a rigged system that under both Democratic and Republican presidents produced a long decline in people’s circumstances and opportunities.

Trump lied to rural voters about how he’d help them (like telling people in West Virginia he’d bring back the coal jobs, which he didn’t). But they didn’t seem to mind, in part, because he tapped into their long-standing frustrations.

Both parts of Trumpism are important to his appeal in rural America, the ugly one and the legitimate one. And Republicans have successfully spun them into a furious identity politics, one that sees everything through the lens of us vs. them. That kind of politics has a natural draw for rural White people, whose history serves to create powerful feelings of identity that make them receptive to identity-based arguments.

That’s not to say that Democrats couldn’t be devoting more time and resources to rural areas. But Maxmin’s victory is the exception, not the rule; plenty of other Democrats have followed essentially the same formula of intense voter engagement and still wound up losing handily.

The lesson is that walking those long miles down dirt roads (Maxmin and Woodward’s new book is called “Dirt Road Revival”) is necessary, but not sufficient. And it leaves out part of what’s so frustrating about this story: how easy things are for Republicans to win rural areas.

Are your schools failing and your infrastructure rotting? Republicans will say, “Damn those liberals up in Washington!” and watch while rural voters nod their heads in agreement. Feeling cynical about politicians? That’s great for the GOP.

And while rural voters should be inclined to agree with Democrats on economic issues, the truth is that many of them actually do agree with Republicans on cultural issues. And the GOP has a whole media apparatus working every day to reinforce those divides, convincing rural people that cities are hellholes of crime and misery and that “elitist” Democrats view them with contempt.

So unlike Democrats, Republicans don’t have to bother knocking on every rural voter’s door and listening patiently to their complaints on the slight chance they might be willing to reconsider their recent votes. The GOP can just say “Are you mad? At everything? Good! Just keep voting for us!”

Yes, Democrats should put much more effort into rural areas. But this isn’t a problem that has escaped the notice of anyone in the party, and even if they were to increase that effort, solving that problem would still be an uphill climb.

