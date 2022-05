Enough already! There are far too many cooks in the kitchen. A grossly ignorant and unprepared federal government interfered in a pandemic that should have been handled by local public health officials.

At first, masks were discouraged to ensure front-line health workers would have personal protective equipment, and the country shut down to keep from overwhelming the extremely broken health-care system. Then mask mandates were imposed in some settings but not others, while experts were saying that surgical masks did not stop the coronavirus anyway. My taxes were given to airline companies and transit systems to improve the airflow in their public transportation — so it’s safer than in the restaurants I have eaten in throughout the pandemic.