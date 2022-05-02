The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion How are Afghan families supposed to cope without assistance?

Today at 2:23 p.m. EDT
Afghan refugees disembark a chartered bus at the Dulles Expo Center after arriving in the United States in Chantilly, Va. on Aug. 23. (Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post)
The April 28 Metro article "'I don’t know how to pay that amount in 10 days'” detailed the plight of Afghan refugees resettled in the greater D.C. region. Since August, we have provided a cost-free and reduced-cost rental in Arlington to an Afghan family of five. We are pleased to have the opportunity to do so and have grown attached to them. The father/husband found employment as a security guard shortly after their arrival, but he makes $14 an hour and receives no benefits. Since moving the family into our condominium, the resettlement agency has turned to other priorities, leaving the family members, with minimal language skills, to adjust to their new environment.

Out of necessity, we have stepped in to become a de facto, albeit inexperienced, surrogate to advise and help the family gain access to a range of social services. Quite frankly, we often wonder how these recent refugees are able to pay their bills and meet their other commitments without the help from volunteers like us.

Cynthia Sitcov, Arlington

Andrew K. Semmel, Arlington

