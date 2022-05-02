The April 28 Metro article "'I don’t know how to pay that amount in 10 days'” detailed the plight of Afghan refugees resettled in the greater D.C. region. Since August, we have provided a cost-free and reduced-cost rental in Arlington to an Afghan family of five. We are pleased to have the opportunity to do so and have grown attached to them. The father/husband found employment as a security guard shortly after their arrival, but he makes $14 an hour and receives no benefits. Since moving the family into our condominium, the resettlement agency has turned to other priorities, leaving the family members, with minimal language skills, to adjust to their new environment.