Monica Hesse’s April 27 Style column, “The horrifying details of rape from women in Ukraine,” about the terror of rape used as a tool of war, causes one to wonder whether we are losing our humanity. Ms. Hesse detailed the stories of two women raped and further tortured by the invading Russian soldiers. It was chilling to read the words of the Russian soldier who told the women, according to Ukraine’s ombudsman for human rights, that he “would rape them to the point where they wouldn’t want sexual contact with any man” so as to “prevent them from having Ukrainian children.”