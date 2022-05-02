Ms. Dvorak’s heartwarming article included that Albright “was deeply intentional about her support of women.” That is very true — all women. In the opening ceremony of the 1997 International Leadership Forum for Women With Disabilities, she said that “at the heart of the disability agenda is the simple premise that every individual counts. That is the philosophy of America at its best.” Her sincere belief in that philosophy added a profound extra dimension to her diplomatic brilliance, and she will long be remembered for her lifelong legacy that extended well beyond the world of diplomacy.