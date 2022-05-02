The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion Madeleine Albright was more than a diplomat

Today at 2:21 p.m. EDT
Madeleine Albright chats with Joel Hellman, dean of the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, on April, 16, 2018, in D.C. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
Regarding Petula Dvorak’s April 29 Metro column, “Madeleine Albright’s leadership began at home — as a working single mom”:

Yes, former secretary of state Madeleine Albright was so very much more than “enough.”

Ms. Dvorak’s heartwarming article included that Albright “was deeply intentional about her support of women.” That is very true — all women. In the opening ceremony of the 1997 International Leadership Forum for Women With Disabilities, she said that “at the heart of the disability agenda is the simple premise that every individual counts. That is the philosophy of America at its best.” Her sincere belief in that philosophy added a profound extra dimension to her diplomatic brilliance, and she will long be remembered for her lifelong legacy that extended well beyond the world of diplomacy.

Charmaine Iversen, Bethesda

The writer is retired from the State Department.

