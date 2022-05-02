NBC News on Monday published a note to readers disclosing that 11 articles “contained passages from other news organizations that were used without attribution,” shorthand for plagiarism. In each case, the network placed an editor’s note atop the story describing the passages in question noting that they were “not properly attributed to its original source and did not meet our standards for original material.”
According to a network source, the unattributed passages were caught during routine editing. Upon discovering the problem, NBC News launched an investigation. The byline atop all of the pieces is Teaganne Finn, a political reporter who arrived at NBC News in 2021 after a stint at Bloomberg News as well as internships at WJLA-TV and The Post.
Finn resigned Monday from NBC News, the network source said. Reached by phone Monday afternoon, Finn said she would have no comment “for now.” The NBC News investigation examined every one of her stories.
The 11 articles in question cover a range of contemporary political matters: Democratic efforts to counter election denialism; the politics of the child tax credit; the outlook for farmers under the Biden administration; the document quest of the House Jan. 6 committee; a review of Congress’ work in 2021; Former president Donald Trump’s comments on the covid vaccine; efforts by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to target critical race theory; an evaluation of the Trump administration’s program to assist farmers hurt by international trade; comments by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema about activists who followed her into a bathroom; Gen. Mark A. Milley’s comments about a controversy relating to Trump; Republican attacks on President Biden over inflation.
The editor’s notes on those articles do not present readers with the offending, unattributed material; they merely state that those passages have been removed. Here’s what NBC News reports about the passages themselves: “In all cases, the passages were not central to the stories, but instead contained supplemental or background material that did not represent original reporting.”
An NBC News source says that the note included this point to alert readers that the material in question wasn’t “foundational to the story.” Whatever the rationale for including this distinction, we here at the Erik Wemple Blog frown upon it.
A debate over plagiarism varieties emerged in 2014, after BuzzFeed fired writer Benny Johnson, creator of multiple listicles, for around 40 instances of plagiarism. Writing in The Post, Gene Weingarten posited a “difference between crappy, lazy Internet writing and real plagiarism” and noted that Johnson had pulled from “such august sources as Wikipedia, Ask.com and even the disreputable, inane ‘Yahoo! Answers.’” Media critic Jack Shafer, then with Reuters, argued that readers “have every right to believe that journalists vouch for the copy they serve.”
To see how these considerations play out in real life, take a look at a key section of what appears to be Finn’s original piece on Trump’s attitude toward the vaccines:
Trump chose to receive his in private — an acknowledgement of the unpopularity of the vaccine with large swaths of his base. And while he has blamed the Biden administration for high levels of vaccine skepticism, he repeatedly undermined public health recommendations while in office, encouraging the use of unproven treatments and playing down the threat the virus posed as he tried to prioritize economic recovery and secure a second term.Trump had told the Wall Street Journal in a September interview that he “probably” wouldn’t get a booster shot.“I feel like I’m in good shape from that standpoint,” he told the paper. “I’ll look at stuff later on. I’m not against it, but it’s probably not for me.”Trump was hospitalized with Covid in October 2020, weeks before the presidential election, and received experimental monoclonal antibodies treatment. His former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, revealed in a book released this month that Trump was far sicker than the White House disclosed at the time.
That story is dated Dec. 23, 2021, three days after an Associated Press story by Jill Colvin on the same topic. Finn’s wording is the same as that in the earlier AP article.
NBC News may call that duplicated material “supplemental.” It may call it “background.” We prefer to call it “news reporting arranged in a clear and factual style that stems from hard work.” As opposed, of course, to the result of plagiarism.