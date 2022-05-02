Placeholder while article actions load

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby is among the most professional and effective press secretaries in recent memory, in any department of government. He combines a “Joe Friday,” just-the-facts demeanor with encyclopedic knowledge of his material. When he goes on an emotional riff, it’s worth taking note. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight During Friday’s media briefing, Kirby was pressed on his description of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “depravity.” With emotion, Kirby explained that it was hard to square Putin’s propaganda — “let’s just call it what it is, his B.S. that this is about Nazi-ism in Ukraine” — with what “he’s actually doing inside Ukraine to innocent people shot in the back of the head, hands tied behind their backs; women, you know, pregnant women being killed; hospitals being bombed. I mean, it’s just unconscionable.”

In declaring the gap between Putin’s disinformation and reality “just beyond me,” Kirby was expressing our collective difficulty in comprehending evil. “I don’t think we fully appreciated the degree to which he would visit that kind of violence and cruelty and, as I said, depravity on innocent people, on — on noncombatants, on — on civilians … with such utter disregard for the lives he was taking.” He stressed that Russia has not even attempted “to be precise in their targeting” to spare civilians. He added that “even if you could find your way to getting to rationalize what he’s doing, which is, of course, unacceptable,” you could not justify the cruel, depraved way Putin is conducting the war.

Kirby apologized for injecting emotion into the briefing, but he had nothing to be sorry about. To the contrary, we have a shortage of righteous anger and outrage when encountering monstrous evil. When President Biden declares Putin is committing genocide, the media appears to recoil. Can he say that? Did he clear that with anyone? When Biden exclaimed in March, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” his own staff had a conniption fit and tried to walk it back.

Cynicism, snark, indifference and affected nonchalance are hallmarks of social media and much mainstream media coverage these days. What do expect from [insert name of politician]? This is news to you? While such a stance is intended to convey sophistication and that one is in the know, it actually reveals moral sloth.

That cynical approach poses problems not only in confronting evil around the globe (and maintaining our determination to combat it) but also in our domestic political life. As Republicans target vulnerable people (e.g., pregnant women, LBGTQ youth, immigrants), deploy vaccine disinformation for profit, assault our shared sense of reality and treat politics as nothing more than a careerist game, the appropriate response, if we care about the survival of the republic, is not to shrug or to roll one’s eyes.

Certainly, as conspiracies, propaganda and disinformation gush forth, it can be exhausting to maintain moral indignation and defend the truth. But too often, politicians, the media and “opinion makers” pave the way toward authoritarianism by spreading moral paralysis, fatalism and just plain boredom when we should be arming ourselves to combat fatalism and defeatism. That begins, as Kirby suggested, with using our imagination and vocabulary to call out “depravity” in all its forms.

