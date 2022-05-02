David Ignatius’s April 29 op-ed, “The Pentagon plans anew to head off an old worry,” which endorsed the Pentagon’s enormously expensive and unnecessary nuclear weapons buildup based on Russian verbal threats related to the war in Ukraine, was misguided.
Building a new generation of nuclear-armed bombers, missiles and submarines would increase, not decrease, the risk of nuclear war, at a cost of up to $2 trillion over the next three decades. At a time of pandemics, climate change and growing economic inequality, there are far better uses for those funds.
William D. Hartung, New York
The writer is a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.