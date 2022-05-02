The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion There are better uses for the U.S. budget than more nuclear weapons

Today at 2:23 p.m. EDT
The pentagon as seen from Arlington on April 14, 2017. (Nick Kirkpatrick/The Washington Post)
David Ignatius’s April 29 op-ed, “The Pentagon plans anew to head off an old worry,” which endorsed the Pentagon’s enormously expensive and unnecessary nuclear weapons buildup based on Russian verbal threats related to the war in Ukraine, was misguided.

As the organization Global Zero has noted in a well-crafted alternative nuclear posture proposal, the United States can deter Russia or any other nation from attacking the United States with an arsenal considerably smaller than our current one. And there’s no need for a costly new intercontinental ballistic missile, which former defense secretary William J. Perry has described as one “of the most dangerous weapons in the world” because a president would have only a matter of minutes to decide whether to launch them on warning of attack, greatly increasing the risk of an accidental nuclear war based on a false alarm.

Building a new generation of nuclear-armed bombers, missiles and submarines would increase, not decrease, the risk of nuclear war, at a cost of up to $2 trillion over the next three decades. At a time of pandemics, climate change and growing economic inequality, there are far better uses for those funds.

William D. Hartung, New York

The writer is a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

