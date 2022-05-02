As the organization Global Zero has noted in a well-crafted alternative nuclear posture proposal, the United States can deter Russia or any other nation from attacking the United States with an arsenal considerably smaller than our current one. And there’s no need for a costly new intercontinental ballistic missile, which former defense secretary William J. Perry has described as one “of the most dangerous weapons in the world” because a president would have only a matter of minutes to decide whether to launch them on warning of attack, greatly increasing the risk of an accidental nuclear war based on a false alarm.