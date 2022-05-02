I appreciated “As the pandemic exploded, a researcher saw the danger. China’s leaders kept silent.,” the excellent April 24 editorial on the origins of the coronavirus. There is still much we don’t know about those early days that would be helpful to our understanding of this huge tragedy. It is important to continue to research and inform the public of what we know and don’t know at this point.
Some might find it old news, or assume we know as much as we ever will from China, but I believe that eventually we will discover much that would be helpful in preventing this from happening again.
Bette Goldman, Lewes, Del.