The April 29 news article “ Ocean animals may face mass extinction from climate change, study finds ” highlighted the devastating effect of climate change on our ocean and its inhabitants. But climate change does not end at the disappearance of marine species. It harms people, too. We rely on marine biodiversity for the air we breathe, the food we eat and the water we drink.

Marine biodiversity is declining faster now than at any other time in our history. Our nation has an effective system of public lands that helps conserve biodiversity and build resilience, but the same does not exist for our ocean. This year, we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Marine Sanctuaries Act, and it is time to launch a continuing, national assessment of marine biodiversity and build a national system in U.S. waters to conserve biodiversity and its contributions to people.