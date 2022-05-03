The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion Advocating abortion access is not advocating abortion

Today at 2:24 p.m. EDT
Dani Thayer, left, and Marina Lanae, right, both of Tulsa, hold pro-choice signs on April 13 at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. (Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press)
The April 30 Free for All letter “Stop euphemizing abortions” succinctly laid out and rationalized the writer’s beliefs and concerns about abortion as well as other issues. Though no one can take issue with his personal beliefs, as stated, he did make one egregious error. To wit, he stated that he can’t support “the Democrats because they advocate abortion.” However, they don’t so advocate. What they “advocate” is a woman’s right to make the choice, without interference from the state or others, of whether to have an abortion. Big difference.

Harris Factor, Columbia

