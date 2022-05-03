The April 30 Free for All letter “Stop euphemizing abortions” succinctly laid out and rationalized the writer’s beliefs and concerns about abortion as well as other issues. Though no one can take issue with his personal beliefs, as stated, he did make one egregious error. To wit, he stated that he can’t support “the Democrats because they advocate abortion.” However, they don’t so advocate. What they “advocate” is a woman’s right to make the choice, without interference from the state or others, of whether to have an abortion. Big difference.