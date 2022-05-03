Placeholder while article actions load

One school of punditry postulates that the rise of the anti-truth, anti-democracy MAGA movement is all about its demagogic leaders (e.g., former president Donald Trump) and opportunistic enablers (e.g. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California). The theory goes that if Republicans offered something “better,” the GOP base would be happy to hop off the delusional, authoritarian bandwagon.

Skepticism is warranted. After years of marinating in right-wing media sewage — everything from birtherism to immigrant scaremongering to the “big lie” — Republican voters unsurprisingly show no sign of discomfort with the MAGA mentality. To the contrary, over half of Republicans say they buy into the QAnon child-trafficking conspiracy. Over half remain convinced the 2020 election was stolen. When Trump briefly tried to encourage coronavirus vaccination, his crowd booed.

In other words, the GOP suffers not only from a supply shortage of patriotic, sober-minded, pro-democracy leaders willing to call out lies — but from a demand shortage, too. If GOP voters were offered candidates “better” than the likes of Trump or pale imitators such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (who delights in using government to retaliate against corporate critics) or Missouri’s Sen. Josh Hawley (who eagerly smeared Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as soft of child pornography), would anyone vote for them? Count me as dubious.

For one thing, the MAGA mentality has been reinforced throughout White evangelical Christian communities, as pollsters have documented. Christian nationalism, white grievance, anti-science conspiracies and messiah-like worship of Trump have become part and parcel of millions of Americans’ faith.

We will find out soon enough just how deeply the MAGA outlook has embedded in GOP politics; a slew of Trump-backed 2020 election deniers are heading into Republican primaries. From obscure candidates for secretary of state to people running for governor and Senate, a legion of MAGA cult members are touting their belief in the “big lie,” vilifying nonexistent critical race theory in schools and channeling the xenophobic mania Trump stirred up. A few Trump favorites, such as former senator David Perdue (now running for Georgia governor), are bombing in the polls. And to be certain, Trump has picked some plainly unqualified, truth-challenged and bizarre contenders, so his win-loss record might suffer.

But many of his preferred picks are sailing along, including Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania governor’s race, extreme conspiracy nut Kari Lake in the Arizona governor’s race, and J.D. Vance in Ohio’s Senate primary (or “J.P. Mandel,” as Trump called him, mixing him up with an opponent).

Nevertheless, potential 2024 presidential challengers to Trump are still lining up in the wings. We will see whether someone such as Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) or Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan or Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) finds a following. In tone, devotion to truth and disdain for conspiracies, these Republicans bear little resemblance to their Trumpian cohorts.

On Sunday, another possible anti-Trump candidate emerged: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. A hard-right conservative, he nevertheless has objected to targeting transgender youth, he has rejected the “big lie,” and he supported the mammoth bipartisan infrastructure bill. He told CNN’s Dana Bash he was considering a 2024 run, regardless of whether Trump runs.

“I don’t think we can diminish what happened on Jan. 6,” he said. “We’re going to be having hearings there in Congress, and much of this will come out in public in June.”

He also dinged DeSantis for retaliating against Disney: “I don’t believe that government should be punitive against private businesses because we disagree with them. … That’s the old Republican principle of having a restrained government.”

The 2022 and 2024 elections will tell us not only how strong Trump’s hold on the party truly is, but also whether the base has become so radicalized and divorced from reality that rational candidates have no chance with GOP primary voters. There’s good reason to fear that the panderers have “succeeded” beyond their wildest expectations, leaving us with tens of millions of voters who are hostile to facts and the fundamental principles embodied in the Constitution, and who will turn their backs on any office seeker offering something “better.”

