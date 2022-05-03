Placeholder while article actions load

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’s (D) May 1 op-ed, “Biden’s misguided ‘fix’ for charter schools,” extolled the benefits and successes of charter schools. As someone who works for a public education nonprofit, I believe that community schools, a type of public school, are a better use of tax dollars in solving education problems in our country.

Community schools address the inequities and performance issues of public education without the barriers to entry and draining of tax dollars that charter schools present. In the community school model, educators, schools, parents and student leaders engage in authentic partnership with one another and organizations at the local, state and national levels to offer students, schools and communities support.

Community schools use a whole-child approach in which there is an integration of academics, health and social services, youth and community development, and community engagement.

Advertisement

There are about 10,000 community schools across the country. These schools have a record of success in improving academic performance and graduation rates in marginalized and low-income communities.

Alissa Platz, Washington

I fail to understand why there is so much support for charter schools. Though I appreciate that they often provide exceptional education, it defies logic that there should be two systems with two sets of rules. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) had some good points in his May 1 op-ed, “Biden’s misguided ‘fix’ for charter schools,” as did the April 3 editorial “A sneak attack on charter schools,” but why can’t those resources and talent be applied equally to all public schools? Why is a charter full of “high-quality seats”?

Charters are allowed to skirt some of the regulations that public schools operate under, so we have created an unequal system, which is not available to all. Comparing traditional schools to “the five-and-dime down the street” is an insult and perpetuates misconceptions. Money alone does not improve a school, nor does “choice.” Let’s put our priorities, energy and resources toward making all schools equally better.

Christine Matthews, Washington

GiftOutline Gift Article