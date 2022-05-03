Placeholder while article actions load

During the 2021 gubernatorial race in Virginia, Democrats poured millions of dollars into ads highlighting the GOP candidate’s opposition to abortion. Democrats also raised the possibility that the Supreme Court might gut abortion rights, a message directed right at the Virginia suburbs. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Instead, schools dominated, and Glenn Youngkin became governor. The idea that abortion rights might be gutted in Virginia likely seemed far-fetched to many voters, as the court hadn’t acted yet and Democrats were on track to keep control of the state Senate.

Now that a draft of a Supreme Court ruling striking down the constitutional right to abortion has leaked, this recent history stands as a cautionary tale. This whole saga may soon get worse for Democrats — that is, if Democratic voters prove to be similarly unmoved by this latest news.

The leaked draft opinion shows that a majority of justices appear ready to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the cornerstones of abortion rights in America. This should refocus our attention on a handful of political races you’re probably not thinking much about.

We’re talking about the gubernatorial races in states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. The news will dramatically boost the urgency among Democrats about winning these contests, for a host of reasons.

But if the court does do this, it’s possible that serious attempts to ban or severely restrict abortion could take place not just in red states but also in major swing states.

Those three “blue wall” states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan — all have Democratic governors and GOP-controlled legislatures. Again and again and again, those Democratic governors have vetoed and/or vowed to block various GOP bills targeting abortion rights.

What could create a perfect storm in states such as these is a Republican getting elected governor after the court strikes down abortion rights. It’s reasonable to suspect that GOP legislatures might then go for all-out abortion bans or severe restrictions, following red states in doing the same.

“Those states have been a critical backstop against hostile anti-choice legislative majorities,” Kristin Ford, vice president for communications at NARAL, told me. “Losing them would be catastrophic.”

Now note the positions of those states’ leading GOP gubernatorial candidates. In Michigan, the top candidate has vowed to uphold a 1931 law making abortion a felony. In Wisconsin and in Pennsylvania, the top candidates support a ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is before many women know they’re pregnant, mirroring the controversial law in Texas.

“There’s no reason to believe they will not push for all-out total bans, if the Supreme Court allows them to do so,” Ford told me.

The leaked draft opinion does not guarantee that the court will ultimately overturn the constitutional right to abortion. We don’t know for sure if a majority will ultimately take this route.

But as Ian Millhiser and Mark Joseph Stern explain, the draft is a maximal attack on abortion rights: It explicitly declares that Roe was wrongly decided, and articulates restrictions on what sort of rights merit constitutional protections that may portend future rulings against marriage equality.

In this regard, what happened in Virginia offers a warning. Democrats who worked on that race tell me that internal polling showed that Youngkin’s anti-abortion stance was a big negative for voters. But, those Democrats say, getting voters to connect this with the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling overturning them was a tall order.

It’s an old lament in Democratic politics that getting voters to care about issues that turn on vague long term threats is a serious challenge. But if the court strikes down abortion rights before November, voters in places like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan might see bans or severe restrictions as a more immediate threat.

In this sense, Democrats have to hope that this issue resembles the trajectory of the Affordable Care Act debate. After Republicans came incredibly close to repealing the ACA in 2017, Democrats could hammer home to voters that Republicans really and truly did want to end it, helping drive the 2018 and 2020 Democratic victories.

It’s possible, then, that the Virginia results won’t prove a harbinger of more voter apathy about the threat to abortion rights. But if it does, things could get worse for Democrats than you might think, which would be pretty dark for them indeed.

