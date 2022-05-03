Placeholder while article actions load

In his April 29 op-ed, “ Harvard’s history with slavery reveals an ugly truth ,” Eugene Robinson wrote of our country coming to terms with the history of slavery. He mentioned that Harvard University will spend $100 million on this issue and that most of the money will be spent on research. We don’t need more research. We need compensation for today’s descendants of the enslaved in the form of providing for their education so they can better succeed in our society.

This compensation can come from our multimillionaires who have benefited from slavery. It can come through their philanthropy. But it would be better to come from an act of Congress. This was done by Germany after World War II. Direct aid was sent to the modern state of Israel, where many Holocaust survivors went. Those who did not survive could be compensated only by helping those who did survive in Israel. German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer presided over this decision. The direct financial and material aid to Israel was much needed by the young state, surrounded by enemies.