As a school social worker, I do not agree with Montgomery County’s decision to reintroduce law enforcement into schools. School resource officers do not always correlate with improved student safety. According to Interrogating Justice , studies have shown not only that they are ineffective at reducing dangerous incidents, but also that their presence actually makes students feel less safe. Furthermore, if the intent of this policy was to address student safety, it entirely overlooks safety needs related to students’ mental and emotional well-being. Especially during a time of exponential mental health concerns among children, spurred on by the pandemic, schools should be dedicating resources to hiring more qualified mental health professionals instead.

It also intrigues me that the school district and police department came to this decision in private and omitted a public announcement until one week after the policy had taken effect. This seems to insinuate these decision-makers were well aware of the potential negative response from the community, which raises the question of why they did not find it important to bring these opposing perspectives into the discussion. How are these institutions meant to serve students and families if they are not allowed the opportunity to express concerns?