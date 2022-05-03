Regarding the April 27 Metro article “Montgomery County finalizes agreement to bring police back into schools”:
It also intrigues me that the school district and police department came to this decision in private and omitted a public announcement until one week after the policy had taken effect. This seems to insinuate these decision-makers were well aware of the potential negative response from the community, which raises the question of why they did not find it important to bring these opposing perspectives into the discussion. How are these institutions meant to serve students and families if they are not allowed the opportunity to express concerns?
Kristen Tubbs, Dumfries