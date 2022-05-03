Opinion What the Internet is saying about the leaked draft abortion opinion

By Beatrix Lockwood
, 
Ethan May
and 
Danielle Kunitz
 
Today at 4:47 p.m. EDT
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., on May 3. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)
A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked a renewed debate about women’s rights, the legitimacy of the court and the politics of abortion access.

The potential decision led many to question the structure of the court, including recent nominations and the possibility of expansion.

Others looked at the political consequences, diving into whether this is a good or bad development for Democrats. Some looked at the constitutional ramifications and what it means for certain groups of people.

Meanwhile, court experts asked whether the leak itself is the most significant news.

Here’s what people are saying online.

The leak delegitimizes the court

“The leaker accomplished nothing but another addition to the nation’s sense of fraying and another subtraction from the norms that preserve institutional functioning and dignity.” — Washington Post columnist George F. Will

Overturning Roe is a political act and delegitimizes the court

Abolish the filibuster and pass Roe into federal law

Overturning Roe is a human rights violation

The Constitution doesn’t mention abortion rights

“There is a deep consensus within the broad conservative legal world that Roe was wrongly decided a half-century ago. The absence of a clear textual right to an abortion, combined with the ruling’s wholly invented trimester system that guided when abortions could be banned, struck conservatives as a quintessential example of a court run amok.” — Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen

That’s not how the Constitution works

These are stolen seats

This is a blow to democracy

Expand the Supreme Court

Just move to another state

The decision would disproportionately harm poor women

Minority rule is to blame

“Part of the sinister genius of minority rule is that if it is constructed with enough care and comprehensiveness, it can be demoralizing to the majority, which sees no way around it, at least in the short term. That then serves to demobilize the majority and further solidify minority rule.” — Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman

This is politically good for Democrats

“With the extraordinary leak of a draft showing the Supreme Court is preparing to strike down Roe v. Wade, Democrats finally have something they have lacked in this perilous midterm election year: a compelling message.” — Washington Post Deputy Editorial Page Editor Karen Tumulty

This is politically bad for Democrats

“This whole saga might soon get worse for Democrats — that is, if Democratic voters prove to be … unmoved by this latest news [like they were in the recent gubernatorial race in Virginia].” — Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent

