It’s not easy staying consistent about constitutional law, as the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion, which would undo 49 years of abortion rights doctrine, dramatically illustrates. Another example: President Biden may soon order wholesale student debt forgiveness, despite his previous doubts — and those of other leading Democrats — about his legal power to do it.

This potential executive overreach is even more troubling than the actual impact of a policy that, on average, would favor better-off Americans at everyone else’s expense, would overstimulate an already inflationary economy and would do nothing to improve future college affordability.

“No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law,” the Constitution says. If that provision were designed to prevent anything, it would be a taxpayer-funded write-off of $321 billion worth of obligations to the government, based on little more than presidential say-so. (That is roughly the cost of a $10,000-per-debtor forgiveness plan similar to what Biden is reportedly considering, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.)

This constitutional 180, if it happens, would take place not after 49 years but a mere 441 days since Feb. 16, 2021, when Biden said, “I don’t think I have the authority to do it by signing with a pen,” and 279 days since the July 28 news conference at which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said: “People think the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness — he does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power — that has to be an act of Congress.”

(Pelosi spokeswoman Joy Lee acknowledged the White House is reviewing policy and told me the speaker generally “supports the administration’s efforts.”)

The current, oft-extended loan repayment pause was authorized in two pandemic-relief laws — the March 2020 Cares Act and the December 2020 Heroes Act. It expires Aug. 31. There has been no new legislation, and midterm elections are fast approaching. Hence, Biden is under pressure to act unilaterally.

Supporters of executive branch loan forgiveness deny it would be an usurpation. They argue that Congress has delegated the necessary authority. A federal law — the 1965 Higher Education Act — empowers the education secretary to “compromise” or make “modification” to debts the federal government is owed — words, they argue, which include the power to eliminate debt.

Who knew? Certainly not Pelosi, as of last July. As Howell Jackson of Harvard Law School explained in a recent law review article, “proponents ... must defend the proposition that Congress in 1965 effectively authorized the expenditure of what could be in excess of $1 trillion of public resources. ... To say the least, that grant of authority was not explicit and is far from clear.” The “traditional view,” Jackson wrote, is that the law allows selective loan adjustments to borrowers based on “some sort of individualized determination.”

If all of this has a familiar ring, it may be because so many recent presidents have engaged in similar statute-stretching. In November 2014, President Barack Obama announced that he would construe existing law so as to grant deportation relief and work permits to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants — after having repeatedly disclaimed his power to do any such thing. “I am not an emperor,” he said at one point.

President Donald Trump bent immigration law to bar immigrants mostly from several majority-Muslim countries in early 2017. Biden’s proposed workplace vaccine mandate relied on a debatable codicil of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

All of the above wound up in litigation — with varying results, including Biden’s recent vaccine mandate defeat at the Supreme Court. What’s different — and, to Biden, potentially attractive — about executive-ordered mass loan relief is that opponents might not even get into court. As Jack V. Hoover argues in Virginia Law Review, mass debt cancellation does not injure the people left out, except in the diffuse sense of having to pay taxes; no plaintiff would have the concrete, “particularized injury” required to sue.

“The primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that Presidents are not kings,” Supreme Court Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote in a 2019 opinion. The context was Trump’s selfish resistance of Congress’s demand for his White House counsel Donald McGahn’s potentially damaging testimony.

Strictly speaking, though, Jackson’s words would also apply to an attempted bestowal of executive beneficence — such as loan forgiveness.

Pelosi herself is aware of the potential downside: “Suppose ... your child at this time decided they did not want to go to college but you’re paying taxes to forgive somebody else’s obligations,” she said in that July 2021 news conference. "You may not be happy about that.”

Barred from the courts, their representatives in Congress having been sidestepped, those who are unhappy would have one outlet left: the ballot box.

