This year might dethrone 2021 as the most brutal year for reproductive rights. The Supreme Court heard arguments in December on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. On Monday, a draft of the majority opinion was leaked. Though this ruling is not official, it would invalidate the 49-year-old constitutional right to safe and legal abortions. The effects could be immediate with five states with intact pre-Roe abortion bans and 13 states with “trigger” abortion bans.

As a medical student, I worry about the detrimental health outcomes of withholding abortion. As a public health student, I see how this harms those who have always faced systemic barriers to care: people of color, people in rural areas and LGBTQ people. As a woman, I am afraid of what this decision could mean for my loved ones and me.

But I’m also hopeful. Our voices are still powerful. Vote in the coming elections. Press your governor and state legislators for bills protecting abortion rights. Urge your senators to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, a federal bill that would codify the right to abortions. Donate to abortion funds. Let’s come together and fight for our reproductive rights.

Sneha Kamarajugadda, Philadelphia

Be afraid, Black people and women. Forget about any same-sex relationships in any form, let alone marriage. Based on Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s view of the Constitution expressed in the leaked draft opinion overturning abortion protections, only straight White men have any rights in the United States.

Such an opinion is not based on any legal acumen but instead is Justice Alito and his ilk’s desire to return our country to a land devoid of diversity and rights to promote social well-being. Some say it’s political. Maybe it is, but I see a strong argument that this same court will next declare Christianity the state religion. Just think of the opinions ripe to be overturned: birth control, same-sex marriage, Miranda, etc., which are not specifically mentioned in the Constitution.

We are doomed.

Pamela Kincheloe, Manassas

In the past 30 years, one Republican candidate for president won the popular vote. Polls show about 60 percent of Americans support Roe v. Wade and the right to choose. In spite (literally and figuratively) of this, our conservative court is poised to contradict the will of a large majority of Americans.

If this isn’t “tyranny of the minority,“ what is?

Reed H. Davis, Taylorsville, Ky.

If, as seems likely, we are confronted with a 5-to-4 decision to overturn the long-established constitutional right to choose abortion, it will stand as an utterly illegitimate decision. Illegitimate because it will have turned on the vote of a man who has no more right to sit on the Supreme Court than I do.

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch has no constitutionally valid place on the court because he occupies a seat that, under the Constitution, was indisputably then-President Barack Obama’s to fill. Because Senate Republicans flouted their constitutional duty to consider Mr. Obama’s nominee, the man Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and then-President Donald Trump instead imposed on the court possesses no rightful authority.

Any decision in which Justice Gorsuch’s vote determines the outcome stands as a triumph of raw power, not law.

Mitchell Zimmerman, Palo Alto, Calif.

