It may sound crass to react to the news that the Supreme Court seems close to overturning Roe v. Wade by asking how it will, or should, affect the midterm elections and the 2024 presidential race. But the reality is that the most important factor in determining whether abortion rights will continue to exist in America is whether Democrats win more elections.

And there’s a real danger they’re going to mess this up.

There are any number of ways that could happen, but they all trace back to some deep-seated beliefs about abortion politics and public opinion, ones that stop Democrats from being as aggressive and forceful as they should. If they want to win, they have to get over their timidity and go on the attack.

If ever a political development deserved a furious backlash, it’s this one. But it won’t happen unless people, including Democratic politicians, make it happen.

You know who understands that better than Democrats do? Republicans. They’re doing everything they can to dissipate the controversy, calm things down and divert attention from the horrors they’re gleefully preparing to rain down on American women.

It’s why the Republican Senate campaign arm sent out a memo advising them not to talk about what they’ve done and what they actually want to do. “Be the compassionate, consensus-builder on abortion policy,” it said.

Democrats can’t let them get away with that.

Unfortunately, Democrats have long been skittish about talking about abortion. They often can’t bring themselves to utter the word, which only reinforces the idea that it’s something to be ashamed of. They talk about “reproductive rights” or “the right to choose,” which are abstractions that don’t accomplish what they need right now, which is for people to get mad.

What’s the other way to do it? By getting more concrete and vivid, and confronting Republicans on the facts of what their policies would do. What do you think Republicans fear more, a Democrat who says “You would take away reproductive rights,” or one who says “You would force a 12-year-old rape victim to bear a child for her rapist”?

Because that is what is at stake here. Every Republican should be asked what they’d say to that 12-year-old rape victim. Every Republican should be asked how much time they think women should serve in jail for having abortions.

They should also be asked whether they are coming for birth control next, because that is what many in the anti-abortion movement want to do. They falsely believe birth control pills and IUDs are “abortifacients” and therefore should be outlawed.

I don’t know how many Republican candidates agree with that. I don’t know how many favor the national abortion ban activists are planning to push for. But since every Democrat running for Congress apparently must answer questions about “defund the police,” an idea almost no Democrats actually support, shouldn’t every Republican everywhere be asked if they want to arrest women who get abortions and outlaw birth control?

We know that Republican-run states are already working on horrifyingly draconian abortion laws NEED LINKS HERE, many of which will pass in the coming months. Republicans everywhere, especially in swing states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia where there are tight races this year, should be forced to answer questions about whether they’re planning the same thing.

GOP extremism can and should be a critical factor in this year’s elections, not only on abortion but on a range of issues including election denial. And we’ve seen plenty of instances in the past where a Republican lost a winnable race by saying something so crazy that voters recoiled in disgust. In fact, many of those cases had to do with rape and abortion.

You think it’s an accident that when Republicans get asked whether they support rape and incest exceptions to the abortion bans they favor, they skitter away like roaches when you turn on the kitchen light?

When they do answer the question, it becomes hugely controversial. We saw that in Ohio, where state Rep. Jean Schmidt (who was known as “Mean Jean” in Congress), said that if a hypothetical 13-year-old was raped and got pregnant, carrying her rapist’s baby to term would be “an opportunity.” It got huge press coverage.

Democrats also shouldn’t decide that because opinions on abortion haven’t moved much in the aggregate over the decades, that means you can’t change how people see it in relation to their votes. While highly engaged people on both sides have fixed OKAY? ideas about abortion, there are millions whose beliefs are complicated and cross-pressured: They may think abortion should be legal in the first few months of pregnancy but not after, or for some reasons but not others.

But the emerging GOP consensus that abortion should be illegal in virtually all cases, even after rape and incest, is spectacularly unpopular, and makes Republicans look like just the extremists Democrats say they are.

Democrats have to make them pay the price for what they’ve done and what they plan to do. If they don’t, our future will be more disturbing than anything we’ve imagined.

