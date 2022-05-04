Placeholder while article actions load

“Hate Won’t Win.” That hashtag went viral last month after Mallory McMorrow, an obscure Democratic state senator from Michigan, delivered a blistering takedown of a GOP colleague who’d falsely labeled her a “groomer.” The moment drew national media attention and galvanized Democrats who have hungered for a more forceful response to right-wing culture-war degeneracy.

Now another version of the “Hate Won’t Win” message has scored an upset in an unlikely place: an area of Michigan that twice voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump. And though the circumstances in this race were unique, the win also hints at ways for Democrats to calibrate their response to GOP culture-warring going forward.

Democrat Carol Glanville defeated her Republican opponent in a special election Tuesday for a Michigan state House seat. Glanville won by 11 points, 51 percent to 40 percent, even though the district has been represented by Republicans for decades.

Of course, Republican Robert Regan was an exceptionally damaged candidate. He gained notoriety when video recently surfaced of him suggesting that he tells his daughters to “lie back and enjoy it” if “rape is inevitable.”

Regan claimed this was an analogy designed to warn against accepting the supposedly stolen 2020 election. But Republicans and Democrats alike roundly condemned him for it.

It’s certainly possible Regan would have won if he hadn’t made this hideous statement. Yet the swing in the district was nonetheless unexpectedly large, and what’s interesting about this race is how the Democrat ran it.

Glanville adopted an approach to politics similar to that of McMorrow. Regan’s right-wing extremism went far beyond those rape comments and even included suggestions that the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine (and of course Trump’s 2020 loss) were all hoaxes.

Glanville took all that on frontally. That’s hardly surprising by itself, but she also tried to weave it into a larger story about right-wing extremism and why it’s at odds with the values of most Michiganders.

“We showed that Republican extremism has no home in Michigan,” Glanville told me in an interview.

Importantly, Glanville went out of her way to articulate her own more inclusive values with conviction. She sought to turn the contest into a clash of values over what kind of society we want to live in.

As Glanville put it, Republicans are telling us their own story about “who we are.” Whether their rhetoric is anti-transgender, antiabortion, anti-education, or anti-democracy, Glanville said, the “thread” running through it all is “extremism.”

Which requires Democrats to respond with something big and meaningful about who they think we should be.

“Democrats need to tell their story,” Glanville told me, suggesting she could not have won without the Republican voters who responded positively to a Democrat who was forthright about what she believes.

“The big takeaway from all this is that people are tired of radicalism and conspiracy theories,” Glanville said. She paired this with bread-and-butter messaging about education, good jobs, infrastructure and climate concerns.

Regan was obviously a very good foil for such messaging. But Democratic data analyst Tom Bonier points out that even a candidate as abysmal as Regan shouldn’t “produce a swing of this magnitude,” given that Trump carried the district by double-digit margins twice.

“Republicans have held the 74th House District in Michigan for the past 30 years,” Bonier told me. “Over the past decade, statewide Democrats have averaged just 38% of the vote there.”

This swing, Bonier suggested, “may be an early indicator of the electorate reaching a breaking point with Republican extremism.”

This is just one special election, and we cannot know how much it tells us about this fall’s midterms. Republicans are working hard to avoid running extremists in House and Senate races, and they might to some extent succeed at that.

But the outpouring of attention to McMorrow’s viral moment suggests many voters crave hearing more from Democrats in response to the insurrectionism, relentless culture-war enemy-hunting and general lurch into extremism that are subsuming many Republicans.

Some will protest that Democrats also must distance themselves from left “woke” excesses. But even if that’s true in some cases, each candidate can find their own sweet spot in that regard. And there’s no reason this can’t coexist with a more forceful indictment of the degradations that the right is inflicting on our national life.

“It’s been frustrating to me to watch Democrats cede ground on things like family and community and patriotism,” McMorrow told me. “We have every right to take it back — and take it back loudly.”

Glanville won by outworking her opponent on the ground, McMorrow said, and by running a campaign that was about “family and community and shared values" while also offering a “rebuke of hate and lies and fearmongering.”

Whatever the precise meaning of Glanville’s win, that seems like a formula worth taking more seriously.

