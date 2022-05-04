Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding Colbert I. King’s April 30 op-ed, “It’s time for a full accounting of the sexual exploitation of Black women”: The consequences of the sexual exploitation of Black women persist today in a defensive form. Forty years ago, the Daughters of the American Revolution rejected a D.C. woman, Lena Santos Ferguson, because her presence might be a reminder that their ancestors were flawed.

Then, after signing a settlement agreement on May 4, 1984, the DAR tried to renege on a provision requiring the identification of “all” Black Revolutionary War veterans. For 24 years, the DAR refused to acknowledge more than 2,000 of mixed race, an obstacle to Black family reconstruction it thought no one would notice. Eventually, reading the tea leaves, the DAR calculated that the research could justify the retention of its local real estate tax exemption in a majority-Black city worth $60 million over the past 70 years.

How do I know? For decades, the DAR wrote my mixed-race aunt out of its history, preferring instead to assign credit to inspiration derived from its unshakable experience with opera singer Marian Anderson. From its founding in 1890 and 45 years after the humiliation of Anderson in 1939, the DAR continued to reject and exploit other Black women. Only Ferguson put a stop to it.

Until there is a reckoning with Ferguson’s memory, I will forever see the DAR as dancing in the firelight still cast by the Plessy decision — invisible to most Americans and detrimental to democracy.

Maurice A. Barboza, Alexandria

The writer is founder and CEO of Liberty Fund DC, which is raising funds for a National Liberty Memorial.

Colbert I. King’s April 30 op-ed laid bare the obvious but little researched fact that the spectrum of African American skin color results from the rape of Black women during and following the slave era. As an amateur genealogist tracking my Black ancestors in North Carolina, I find instances in which females were selectively groomed by enslavers as children and then gave birth to multiple offspring by these men before they reached adulthood. Enslavers often fathered children when they were fathering children in their marriages. My research shows that the practice of rape of Black women by White men who wielded legal and economic control of their lives continued into the mid-20th century.

Records of enslaver rape and its consequences are often hidden in plain view. Long before the advent of computerized databases and DNA analysis, enslaved and later freed Blacks were generally aware of Whites who fathered children within their families. Information was recorded in bibles and family records and passed down orally to succeeding generations. My research shows that mothers of mixed-race children played a pivotal and heroic role in documenting fatherhood by informing their children who their fathers were and entering the names of biological fathers on official documents, especially birth, marriage and death certificates.

Genetic analysis using DNA samples provides a quantitative method of tracking fatherhood to the actual father or close relatives. Current DNA tools allow accurate tracking of individuals for four to six generations. Evolving refinements of the technology might allow tracking to the original biological fathers. Data sharing between Black and White descendants of enslavers and their researchers can facilitate the process.

Eddie Neal, Washington

