Republicans since the Reagan era have made an art of disparaging the federal government and its workforce. “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help,' " President Ronald Reagan wisecracked at a news conference in August 1986. What began as a mission to limit the reach of the federal government and promote federalism soon morphed into an effort to starve government of resources and then, in the MAGA era, to essentially disable it, filling the ranks with cronies and relatives, chasing experienced hands out of government, turning the mission of public service into one of private gain, while removing a professional civil service as a check against an authoritarian-minded president.

The assault on government, coupled with other deleterious phenomena (e.g., social media, scandals), has taken its toll. The Partnership for Public Service in March released a poll on trust in government. The results were dismal. “America is experiencing a lack of trust in major institutions — particularly the federal government,” the survey found. “Only 4 in 10 Americans say they trust the federal government to do what is right at least some of the time.” The study also found:

More people feel the federal government has a negative impact (53%) on the United States than a positive one (38%). More than half do not believe the government helps people like them, and two-thirds believe the government is not transparent or does not listen to the public. For many members of the public, key associations with the federal government are politics and politicians — which are perceived very negatively. Members of Congress, for example, are seen favorably by only 30% of the public compared with 61% who see them unfavorably. ...

There were, as one might expect, dramatic partisan differences. “Democrats are far more likely to trust the government (60%) than Republicans (27%) and independents (26%).”

It was not all dreadful. “A majority of respondents (57%) said federal employees are doing public service, and 56% said they are hard workers. Half thought that federal workers are committed to helping ‘people like me’ compared with 33% who say they are not.” Over half said “serving their communities” is a very important reason people work for the federal government. When it comes to specific agencies such as the National Park Service or the Social Security Administration, approval rankings were much higher than for the nebulous “federal government.”

The survey also found that featuring success stories improves the overall impression of the federal workforce. Specifically, the survey found that “focus groups conducted for this project responded positively to videos of high-achieving public servants — specifically, winners of the Partnership’s Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals.” Earlier this week, finalists for this year’s awards were announced as part of Public Service Recognition week.

Whether protecting computer networks during the pandemic or restoring the Voice of America’s reputation or transforming the entire operations of the Labor Department, the honorees’ accomplishments provided a portrait quite at odds with the negative stereotype of lazy, incompetent civil servants that anti-government right-wingers perpetuate.

Certainly, the coronavirus presented unprecedented challenges to the federal workers. “The federal workforce was very resilient during covid and attrition was relatively low. I think we are seeing more people leave as folks are encouraged to return to buildings,” president of the Partnership, Max Stier, told me. “The data from the federal employee viewpoint survey just came out" — the survey was from last fall — "and employee engagement scores across government fell. They actually went up the year earlier, which I think was strongly related to the flexibility employees were given.”

Also as part of Public Service Recognition week, President Biden on Monday recognized more than 200 other federal employees with the Presidential Rank Awards, which his predecessor (all too eager to demean federal workers) discontinued. Biden told the recipients, “Not only are you helping to confront the great challenges of our time, you’re showing America, the world ... what we can do when we come together and lead with honor and integrity ... with a federal government that looks like America and gets things done for all Americans.”

Without an engaged, competent workforce, faith in government, and in democracy itself, is likely to continue eroding. “Supporting federal employees and retaining their deep knowledge and expertise on a wide range of important national issues is critical to ensuring a responsive and well-functioning government, the central institution of our democracy,” Stier says. “While power routinely shifts from one political party to another, the nonpartisan civil service provides professionalism, stability and continuity across administrations, especially during times of turmoil and upheaval.”

To repair the damage wrought by the Trump administration requires a restoration of faith that democracy can offer rule-based, clean and competent government. That should spur both political parties to recognize high performers and to embrace a variety of reforms aimed to combat cronyism, conflicts of interest and politicization of scientists’ and prosecutors’ work. Our democracy depends on it.

