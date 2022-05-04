Placeholder while article actions load

Reports of Trump’s demise as GOP kingmaker appear, for now, to be greatly exaggerated.

Vance faced a field crowded with Republicans who seemed to have more legitimate claims on Trump’s affections. There was Josh Mandel, the former state treasurer who considered few words or deeds too outrageous in pursuit of Trumpiness. And there was Jane Timken, the former state Republican chair who marshaled the party’s resources to deliver a resounding Trump victory in Ohio in 2020. And Mike Gibbons, the wealthy investment banker who spent millions touting his Trump bona fides. And Matt Dolan, another affluent businessman and state senator who, while declining to seek Trump’s endorsement, made it clear that he supported Trumpism.

With so many pro-Trump candidates vying to replace the retiring Rob Portman (R), it was understandable that the former president was reluctant to settle on just one. For his part, Vance’s poll numbers were anemic after a constant drubbing by the pro-Mandel Club for Growth Action super PAC. Thinking Vance sufficiently wounded, the PAC moved on to other targets. Vance slowly recovered until surveys showed his approval rating with voters climbing into positive territory, one insider familiar with internal polling told me. “They let Vance off the mat,” he said.

Those rebounding numbers, and Vance’s support from tech billionaire Peter Thiel, for whom Vance once worked — along with strong encouragement from his son, Donald Trump Jr. (and, some assert, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, a constant Vance promoter) — finally convinced a reluctant Trump to anoint Vance, a full 10 days after early voting had begun. The Club for Growth renewed its attacks, but it was too late.

Evidence that Vance hadn’t completely won Trump’s heart came Saturday when, during a rally in Nebraska, Trump struggled to recall his endorsed candidate in the Buckeye State, turning to someone off stage and asking, “We’ve endorsed J.P., right? J.D. Mandel, and he’s doing great.”

After the endorsement was made official, Trump Jr. launched a vicious attack against Vance’s competitors, alluding to “two-faced Republicans who … sell out our America First agenda to the swamp,” and adding that “the other Republicans in this race have more in common with Bill Kristol and Liz Cheney’s foreign policy, than the America First foreign policy of my father.” The snubs didn’t deter the others from professing their continued allegiance to Trump, like jilted lovers hoping for another chance.

The candidate who should perhaps have felt most betrayed by Trump was Timken, who won Portman’s endorsement and for a time was the favorite to win Trump’s, too. She was once polled among the leaders in the race but ended up in single digits. “Jane supports Donald Trump. In fact, she was the one who delivered a landslide victory, by Ohio standards, in the state of Ohio. It was her,” Portman recently recalled, even as Trump forgot.

Also of interest Tuesday was Ohio’s gubernatorial race, which Trump ignored. Incumbent Republican Mike DeWine, not a Trump favorite and under fire by conservatives for his stringent covid-19 response, was fortunate that three challengers split the far-right vote, allowing him to win with support from fewer than half of GOP voters. DeWine will face Democratic winner Nan Whaley in November, but the former mayor of Dayton will have to overcome DeWine’s popularity within her party.

Vance will face Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in November. Ryan actually received more raw votes Tuesday than Vance, although the Democratic field wasn’t as splintered. Many are writing off Ohio as a swing state, but it probably still is one, recent cycles notwithstanding. In a more normal year, without high inflation, including skyrocketing fuel prices and a Democratic Party struggling to define itself, Ryan might stand a chance. This probably isn’t that year.

The bottom line is that, within the GOP universe, Trump won, and all the also-rans could do was lick their wounds.

