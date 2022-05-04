Placeholder while article actions load

Watch out, Supreme Court leaker: Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is coming for you. “I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak,” declared Roberts in a Tuesday statement. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight “The leak,” at this point, barely needs introducing. Politico on Monday published a draft of a majority opinion in the abortion case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Written by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., the opinion would overturn abortion rights guaranteed in the 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade.

The draft opinion itself is a big deal; its leakage is overblown as some sort of transparency apocalypse for the Supreme Court.

Editors, reporters and news consumers had a bit of trouble deciding how to accord proper weight to two bombshells in one: Not only was the Supreme Court on the verge of tossing out abortion rights precedents, but an initial opinion draft — a snapshot of the court’s work in midstream — was sitting on the Internet in its full, formatted glory for all to see. Recognizing the anomaly, Politico’s Josh Gerstein paired his scoop (co-bylined by Alexander Ward) with a story noting that court watchers couldn’t think of a previous opinion-draft disclosure.

Apparently, Roberts couldn’t find a precedent, either. “This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here,” noted the chief justice in his statement.

Consistent with that sentiment, commentators and lawmakers condemned the falling-away of another norm. The Post’s Ruth Marcus argued, “I love a leak as much as the next reporter, and kudos to Politico for its scoop, but unlike Congress and the White House, the court can’t function this way,” she wrote. “It’s one thing for information to dribble out after the fact about switched votes, but something else entirely for a draft judicial work product to make its way into breaking-news alerts.”

CNN host Jake Tapper said, “It’s absolutely a breach, and absolutely it’s impossible to run a Supreme Court if you’re going to have draft opinions leaked. There’s no question about that.”

We don’t share the sense of alarm. What’s happening this week at the Supreme Court — which is to say, a visit from the forces of radical transparency — is happening at workplaces across the country. In recent weeks, recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot have exposed a gap between public and private remarks about former president Donald Trump; recordings of internal meetings at CBS News and CNN have shed light on editorial controversies; and audio of an all-hands meeting at Twitter contextualized Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover bid.

So, the Supreme Court has company. Leaders at none of these organizations, we can assure you, enjoy the extra helping of scrutiny that stems from these disclosures. If their arguments lack cohesion, or their diction is off, or they flash their temper, they face questions from reporters and memes from Twitter. It all adds up to a less comfortable professional existence.

Veteran Supreme Court reporter Amy Howe says the argument for Supreme Court confidentiality is that the justices “need to feel like they can have a completely frank exchange of ideas” and prefer to speak through their official opinions. The news release from Roberts announcing the leak investigation, she notes, is unusual for the Supreme Court.

Yet frank discussions at the court will survive the occasional leak of documents or scuttlebutt from the chambers. Just as Congress, CNN, CBS News and Twitter will soldier on in a world where the public knows more than ever about their inner workings, so will the Supreme Court. In fact, the court’s nine justices, with their lifetime appointments, should have a far easier time resisting the pressures of modern transparency than at-will corporate employees. “The justices are big boys and girls, and they can deal with public scrutiny and criticism, and unlike the rest of us, they have life tenure, so what can realistically happen to them?” says CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin. “The answer is basically nothing.”

Roberts got it right, in other words, when he wrote in his release, “The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.” One caveat, however: That leak investigation could well turn the court into a hive of finger-pointing and recrimination, thus giving leakers more to leak about.

