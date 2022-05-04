Placeholder while article actions load

It takes about two hours to drive between Montpelier, the Virginia estate of James Madison, the fourth U.S. president, and the campus of Virginia Military Institute, founded three years after Madison’s death. Those two sites, drenched in history and separated by a scenic stretch of central Virginia, are now the scenes of bitter battles over long-delayed and amply justified moves toward racial progress, and revanchist efforts to reverse them.

The history matters. Madison was a genius who was the animating force behind the Constitution. He was also a slaveholder whose family held about 300 enslaved people over the course of 140 years, and who played a critical role in a notorious constitutional compromise that accorded African Americans less than fully human status. VMI, the last of Virginia’s public colleges to admit African Americans, for years took pride that its cadets fought and died for the Confederacy, in the cause of preserving the very system of slavery Madison helped enable.

Both places are grappling with the legacy of that history, and at each, there are worrying attacks on the manifest need for reforms.

At Montpelier, the White-dominated board that controls the site tore up an agreement reached last year to share governance with a group representing descendants of enslaved people; the board then seemed to backtrack under withering criticism, including from Montpelier’s owners, the National Trust for Historic Preservation. At the same time, however, Montpelier’s management compounded the damage by firing and disciplining key members of the estate’s staff — its chief curator, top archeologist and spokeswoman — who took exception to shredding the agreed-to reforms. And the White-controlled board, still dragging its feet at sharing power immediately with new Black members, has not ruled out further retaliation against its internal critics.

Thus has an important American historical site — one where African American employees are seriously underrepresented — continued trying to muffle Black voices representing the enslaved people who worked, lived and died there.

A similar assault against racial reforms is under way at VMI, a 183-year-old institution whose checkered racial history reached into this decade. Last year, a state-ordered report concluded that changes were required to address a “racist and sexist culture” on campus.

But in the face of diversity reforms implemented in a measured way by retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, appointed a year ago as VMI’s first African American superintendent, a group of White alumni has organized in opposition. Baselessly, it has accused the school of employing “critical race theory,” a buzzword that has become a racist dog whistle to raise the hackles of conservatives.

The common denominator in these upheavals is an apparent conviction that American racism is an artifact of the distant past, and a distaste for the proposition that racism’s legacy lives on. That point of view is willfully blind and at odds with reams of data, studies and reporting in the real world. Nonetheless, the conviction remains that reforms — even tame ones such as adopting racial sensitivity training at VMI, in line with what American corporations, the military and other institutions have done — represent a threat. By clinging to a past defined by bias, the revanchists show their true colors.

