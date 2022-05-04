Placeholder while article actions load

Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly are fired up. The Supreme Court might be ready to toss Roe v. Wade, leaving it up to the states to set their own abortion laws. Before that, there was a state Senate showdown over a bill Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amended that would have forced the entire Loudoun County School Board to stand for election this November.

On both issues, Democrats found their collective voices and roared — about democracy at the ballot box, protecting abortion rights in the commonwealth and against the generally nefarious designs of Republicans against both.

All of which is expected. It would have been shocking only if Democrats had not taken immediate public stances promising action or promising to be a “brick wall” defending what the party sees as settled, fundamental law.

Advertisement

But there’s little perceptible shock, less outrage and, at best, only a grudging interest in the other big issue cooking in Virginia politics where Democrats, like their Republican counterparts, have adopted a code of silence — and the only brick walls are those keeping the pols away from the field of action.

That issue is voting rights and the principle of one person, one vote.

I’ve written before about the lawsuit my former writing partner Paul Goldman has been waging in a Richmond federal court for almost a year demanding special elections for all 100 members of the House of Delegates this November. The reason: According to court precedent, Virginia’s House Districts are facially unconstitutional.

The question has always been why Democrats — the self-styled party of voting rights — have sat this one out.

Advertisement

So I asked someone who has been working behind the scenes to get Virginia Democrats to live up to the rhetoric in their campaign brochures: Fergie Reid Jr., the co-founder of the group 90 for 90. The voter registration organization was formed to honor the work of Reid’s father, former delegate and Richmond Crusade for Voters co-founder William F. “Fergie” Reid Sr.

Reid takes voting rights — what he calls “Dad’s legacy” — personally. He’s been talking to a lot of Virginia Democrats and groups allied with Democrats over the past few months, asking them to speak up and get behind Goldman’s lawsuit.

He’s had some success. But mostly what Reid has gotten are excuses for staying quietly on the sidelines.

Reid told me the first excuse he heard was “if there’s an election in 2022, we [House Democrats] will be ready for it.”

Advertisement

Not that they would seek to push for such elections to right a glaring constitutional wrong. Just that they would be ready if a court ruled special elections were necessary. Quiet, safe passivity rather than leadership.

Given the other recent headline about House Democrats feuding over who will lead the caucus, the idea that Democrats are ready to do anything in the face of a potential court order is almost laughable.

But that’s just the first-line excuse. Reid has also been told “it would be improper of me to comment about an ongoing federal lawsuit.”

Right. We can only assume, then, that any Democratic General Assembly member who breathed a word about the Supreme Court’s possible overturning of Roe (ahem, Del. Eileen Filler Corn and the House Democratic Caucus) didn’t get the “keep quiet about federal court cases” memo.

Advertisement

Reid said the final excuse he’s heard is “what difference can my lone, little voice make in this case?”

That’s astonishing on a host of levels. But mostly it’s sad. Politicians aren’t bold leaders, fighters or change agents. Instead, they are mere extras on the broad political stage, lacking lines, direction and agency.

Or at least that’s true when the issue at hand requires them to take a risk — in this case, putting themselves on record and potentially on the ballot — to right a constitutional wrong.

Reid was unsparing in his criticism of those politicians who make excuses for not backing Goldman’s suit. “Many have fought, bled, suffered and been murdered to protect everyone’s voting rights,” Reid said. “It’s disrespectful to those folks to treat this issue with flippant disregard.”

And for Virginia Democrats who have a lot to say about abortion rights but little to nothing about voting rights, Reid said, “voting rights are women’s rights. Voting rights come first. That’s the ticket to power.”

GiftOutline Gift Article