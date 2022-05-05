Placeholder while article actions load

Until Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade was published Monday, I didn’t fully understand just how dependent my same-sex marriage is on a woman’s right to choose an abortion. Now I do. And I’m terrified. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The tremors of this political earthquake reached me the next day in Los Angeles during a conversation with Ian Mackey, an out gay Missouri state representative who went viral last month after an impassioned speech standing up to fellow lawmakers whose noxious legislation targets trans kids. Mackey pointed out that Roe provided the underpinning for pro-LGBTQ rulings including Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Without Roe, the foundation for Obergefell is gone — and the more than 568,000 same-sex marriages performed since then, including my own, could be invalidated.

I didn’t doubt Mackey’s warning. But after finally wading through Alito’s 98-page draft, my fear is off the charts.

By now, you know the Alito draft would undo two Supreme Court precedents. In 1973′s Roe, the justices ruled that abortion restrictions were unconstitutional because they violated the 14th Amendment’s admonition that states not “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.” And 1992′s Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey tinkered with some aspects of Roe but reaffirmed the due process rights of women to seek an abortion.

The first of myriad red flags appears on Page 5. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment,” Alito writes. “That provision has been held to guarantee some rights that are not mentioned in the Constitution, but any such right must be ‘deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition’ and ‘implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.’” This country has a lot of rights not deeply rooted. For instance, the nation is 245 years old, but racial integration is just 57 years old. Marriage equality is nearly seven.

Another warning is where Alito rips the Roe ruling because “it held that the abortion right, which is not mentioned in the Constitution, is part of a right to privacy, which is also not mentioned.” And Casey, he sneers, is grounded “solely on the theory that the right to obtain an abortion is part of the ‘liberty’ protected by the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause.” Theory?

Then Alito casts aspersions on the cases the court used in its Casey ruling to justify that liberty “theory.” Among them are Loving v. Virginia (legalized interracial marriage) and Griswold v. Connecticut (guaranteed access to contraception). He also hammers away at the “theory” by taking aim at post-Casey decisions such as Lawrence v. Texas (decriminalized consensual sex between adults) and Obergefell.

After more than 60 pages of questioning the definition of privacy, exploring rationales for overturning precedent and deriding Roe as an exercise in judicial policymaking, Alito makes an astonishing assertion: “To ensure that our decision is not misunderstood or mischaracterized, we emphasize that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”

Alito must think we’re fools. I’m as reassured by that as I was when the pharmacist said to this trypanophobe, “You won’t feel a thing,” before jabbing me with my second covid-19 booster. If Roe and Casey must be overturned because they are hopelessly flawed, then all other cases that rely on their arguments asserting privacy and personal liberty are endangered. The 6-to-3 conservative Supreme Court majority is packed with ideologues; how could it resist taking Alito’s radical thinking to its logical end?

This is what was concerning Mackey on Monday. He elaborated in a subsequent email:

If [Alito] prevails, and the Court in fact begins treating every individual right not explicitly mentioned in the Bill of Rights as a policy dispute, we must presume it is only a matter of time before marriage equality, and the right to engage in an intimate same-sex relationship, is once again a policy dispute. Griswold, Loving, Roe, Lawrence, and Obergefell survive only together. One without the other is non-existent. The rights of the marginalized are bonded together in writing through these decisions to form a single thread. If one tears the entire fabric is undone.

The fight for women’s rights is all our fight. It always has been. But thanks to the leak of Alito’s draft opinion, I know that it’s not just a matter of solidarity. Even if the final ruling in the next month or two isn’t as radical as the draft opinion, what Alito put forth is a clear warning to LGBTQ Americans that our rights could be stripped next.

