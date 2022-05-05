Placeholder while article actions load

Each day brings fresh information about the extent of Russian atrocities in Ukraine; though it is difficult to keep up with the news, it is important never to grow numb. On Wednesday, for example, the Associated Press published a painstaking reconstruction of the March 16 Russian aerial attack on Mariupol’s main theater — packed at the time with civilian refugees, including children. The AP report establishes that the death toll was probably almost 600, nearly double previous estimates. Meanwhile, some 100,000 civilians remain trapped in Mariupol, which Russia has reduced to rubble; apparently, some 200 are still stuck underground at a fortress-like steel factory with the last Ukrainian combatants, who, in turn, are under furious Russian assault. Russia has permitted only scattered and limited evacuations. And in the Kyiv area, officials have recovered the bodies of at least 1,200 civilians in areas from which Russian forces have recently retreated.

Horrific as it is, this destruction and killing are not entirely wanton. They are being carried out in pursuit of a political objective: to erase Ukraine not only as a state but even as a concept. That conclusion emerges from the rhetoric of Russia’s leaders and state media, as well as from quietly accumulating facts on the ground. In occupied areas, including Kherson, the largest Russian-held city (pop. 300,000), authorities have imposed an Internet blackout, announced that next year school will be taught in Russian, introduced Russian administrative documents and initiated a gradual monetary conversion to the ruble. Demonstrations against the occupation in Kherson have ended because organizers have been arrested. Statues of Lenin have been reinstalled in various localities near Kherson from which they had been removed. There are reports that Moscow plans to stage pro-annexation referendums in the areas it controls, as well as in two spurious “people’s republics” it previously recognized, Donetsk and Luhansk, after which it will assert its sovereignty. It’s all strikingly similar to the strategy President Vladimir Putin employed to annex Crimea in 2014.

The Ukrainian government has said that many thousands of its people have been forcibly removed to Russia, a claim Russia’s own state-run news service, TASS, indirectly lent credence to Wednesday when it reported that 1.1 million people, including approximately 300,000 citizens of Ukraine and other countries, have been taken from Ukraine to Russia during the war. The historical echo in this case is of the mass deportations carried out by the Soviet regime during the early 1930s, as part of a campaign by Joseph Stalin to subdue Ukraine through political repression and forced agricultural collectivization and the famine it caused.

One should not overstate the parallels to the Soviet-era famine, in which 3.9 million Ukrainians — out of a total of 5 million in the U.S.S.R. as a whole — lost their lives. The death toll in today’s war, substantial as it is, does not approach that. But one should not understate the parallels either. In blatant disregard of Ukraine’s recognized status under international law, Mr. Putin has declared that it is not a real state but rather the product of anti-Russian foreign machinations, which Russia must counter with force. This can only be called a war of conquest — and Mr. Putin is deadly serious about it. His opponents, led by the United States, must be equally serious about stopping him.

