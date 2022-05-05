In their May 1 Local Opinions essay, “Why have seven men of color died in Arlington’s custody?,” NAACP Arlington Branch officials Julius D. “JD” Spain Sr. and Michael Hemminger discussed the recent deaths of seven men of color in Arlington’s custody. They explained the NAACP’s formal request to the Justice Department for a civil rights investigation and raised several questions they felt the review needed to answer for the community. One was: “How can a county that is 9.7 percent Black have a jail population that’s more than 65 percent Black?”