In their May 1 Local Opinions essay, “Why have seven men of color died in Arlington’s custody?,” NAACP Arlington Branch officials Julius D. “JD” Spain Sr. and Michael Hemminger discussed the recent deaths of seven men of color in Arlington’s custody. They explained the NAACP’s formal request to the Justice Department for a civil rights investigation and raised several questions they felt the review needed to answer for the community. One was: “How can a county that is 9.7 percent Black have a jail population that’s more than 65 percent Black?”
It’s an important question, and one with an easy answer, at least in part. In response to a Freedom of Information Act request I submitted in late March, the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office reported that more than 20 percent of the county jail population was made up of D.C. residents, and nearly 16 percent Maryland residents. In both cases, almost all were Black.
In addition to partly explaining the disparity between Arlington’s jail population and its overall Black population, the sheriff’s report illustrates the importance of a regional approach to policing and crime prevention. A county as wealthy as Arlington would do well to invest additional resources in collaboration with neighboring communities.
Len Rogers, Arlington